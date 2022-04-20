Kate Betts

Kate Betts is an award-winning magazine editor and the author of the New York Times bestseller "My Paris Dream: An Education in Style, Slang, and Seduction in the Great City on the Seine," as well as the critically acclaimed book "First Lady style, Everyday Icon: Michelle Obama and the Power of Style." In 2014, Betts launched Kate Betts+Co., a New York City-based content company specializing in the creation of compelling luxury brand narratives for a broad range of clients in the fashion, beauty, and hospitality sectors. A graduate of Princeton University, Betts lives in New York City with her husband and two children.

* Former editor at large at Time magazine, where she created the first globally published style supplement, Time Style & Design
* Former editor-in-chief at Harper's Bazaar
* Former fashion news director at Vogue
* Bylines in 20+ national publications including The New York Times, Travel + Leisure, Glamour, New York Magazine, Time, and The Daily Beast
* Appeared on television regularly since 1993 including The Today Show, The View, Good Morning America, and regular reports for CNN
* Fluent in French and Spanish
* Won the Mary Lou Luther Award for excellence in fashion journalism in 2011
* Named one of the top 10 fashion editors by Forbes magazine
Fashion Journalist Kate Betts on 21 Reasons to Visit Paris Right Now
Article
The author of My Paris Dream—which comes out today—shares her favorite places to dine, shop, and explore in the City of Light.
A California Airstream Adventure
Article
On the eve of the 150th anniversary of Yosemite National Park, T+L takes the wheel for an unforgettable Airstream adventure down California’s Pacific Coast Highway and beyond.
Catalonia Dreaming
Article
Touring New York's Most Dynamic Neighborhoods
Article
How do you know when a neighborhood has truly arrived? T+L looks for the telltale signs in three NYC neighborhoods: TriBeCa, Harlem, and Williamsburg.
Q+A: Writer Kati Marton on Paris
Article
Cities’ Signature Street Fashions
Article
From New York to Tokyo, T+L zooms in on street style—and the signature looks that define a city. Plus our favorite street fashion blogs.
Paris Modern
Article
How does it feel to return to a place you once called home—and find it utterly transformed? Kate Betts charts the changes—and the constants—of one of the world's most stylish cities.
