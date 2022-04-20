Kate Betts

Kate Betts is an award-winning magazine editor and the author of the New York Times bestseller "My Paris Dream: An Education in Style, Slang, and Seduction in the Great City on the Seine," as well as the critically acclaimed book "First Lady style, Everyday Icon: Michelle Obama and the Power of Style." In 2014, Betts launched Kate Betts+Co., a New York City-based content company specializing in the creation of compelling luxury brand narratives for a broad range of clients in the fashion, beauty, and hospitality sectors. A graduate of Princeton University, Betts lives in New York City with her husband and two children.



* Former editor at large at Time magazine, where she created the first globally published style supplement, Time Style & Design

* Former editor-in-chief at Harper's Bazaar

* Former fashion news director at Vogue

* Bylines in 20+ national publications including The New York Times, Travel + Leisure, Glamour, New York Magazine, Time, and The Daily Beast

* Appeared on television regularly since 1993 including The Today Show, The View, Good Morning America, and regular reports for CNN

* Fluent in French and Spanish

* Won the Mary Lou Luther Award for excellence in fashion journalism in 2011

* Named one of the top 10 fashion editors by Forbes magazine