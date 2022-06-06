Karrie Jacobs

Karrie Jacobs is a Brooklyn-based writer and editor specializing in architecture, design, and cities. She is currently a contributing editor at Architect Magazine and a frequent contributor to Curbed. Previously, Karrie was a contributing editor at Travel + Leisure, where she covered architecture-focused destinations. Karrie was also the founding editor-in-chief of Dwell. Prior to launching the magazine in the fall of 2000, she was the architecture critic of New York Magazine and the founding executive editor of Benetton's Colors Magazine. She also served as a contributing editor at House & Garden and Metropolitan Home, and wrote a monthly architecture column for Metropolis. Her stories about design, technology, and visual language have also appeared in The New York Times, ID, and Fortune.



* Faculty member at the School of Visual Arts

* Taught courses and workshops at Otis College of Art and Design and the University of Texas

* Speaker at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston and the Form Contemporary Design Show in St. Louis

* Author of the book "The Perfect $100,000 House: A Trip Across America and Back in Pursuit of a Place to Call Home" (Viking, 2006)

* Co-author, with Steven Heller, of the book "Angry Graphics" (Gibbs Smith, 1992)

* Received a bachelor's degree from The Evergreen State College