Karrie Jacobs

Karrie Jacobs is a Brooklyn-based writer and editor specializing in architecture, design, and cities. She is currently a contributing editor at Architect Magazine and a frequent contributor to Curbed. Previously, Karrie was a contributing editor at Travel + Leisure, where she covered architecture-focused destinations. Karrie was also the founding editor-in-chief of Dwell. Prior to launching the magazine in the fall of 2000, she was the architecture critic of New York Magazine and the founding executive editor of Benetton's Colors Magazine. She also served as a contributing editor at House & Garden and Metropolitan Home, and wrote a monthly architecture column for Metropolis. Her stories about design, technology, and visual language have also appeared in The New York Times, ID, and Fortune.

* Faculty member at the School of Visual Arts
* Taught courses and workshops at Otis College of Art and Design and the University of Texas
* Speaker at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston and the Form Contemporary Design Show in St. Louis
* Author of the book "The Perfect $100,000 House: A Trip Across America and Back in Pursuit of a Place to Call Home" (Viking, 2006)
* Co-author, with Steven Heller, of the book "Angry Graphics" (Gibbs Smith, 1992)
* Received a bachelor's degree from The Evergreen State College
Improving American Airports
Article
When it comes to innovation and bold design, U.S. terminals are far behind their international counterparts. T+L assesses the American airport experience and how it's changing—for the better.
Norway: Where Reindeer-Spotting Meets Design
Article
World’s Best Trip: New York City
Article
How to take a World’s Best trip to New York City.
World's Most Beautiful Buildings
Gallery
Theseare the world’s most beautiful buildings? Are you kidding? A hundred years ago, naming the world’s most beautiful buildings was easy: the Parthenon. Sure. The Taj Mahal. Absolutely. Hagia Sophia. No argument. But now, in part because the whole notion was chewed up and spit out by those troublemaking Modernists, we’re just learning to think about architecture in terms of beauty again. It’s open season. We readily admit our choices for the world’s most beautiful buildings are questionable. They include Gaudí’s controversial Sagrada Família cathedral (arguably a top sight) in Barcelona—a building that teeters on the boundary between love and hate. We see that edge as the exact place where beauty happens. Beautiful is not the same as pretty; it’s a strong word, suggesting big emotions. Beauty also elicits reaction, like the goose bumps you get when you see another of the world’s most beautiful buildings: the tremendous curl of the Akron Boys and Girls Club II roof rising from its flat, dusty small town Alabama surroundings. Or the dumb “Wow!” you might utter when you first step into the soaring atrium lobby of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai. The 60-story sail-shaped hotel is one of the most talked about properties on the planet because of its sheer size and unique architectural vision. It’s no surprise the hotel is a national icon, a source of local pride that also lures thousands of travelers to the Middle East’s most forward-looking city each year. Yes, certain themes are evident in our choices of the world’s most beautiful buildings. We love buildings surrounded by water; the interaction between water and daylight is always magical. (Why do you think the Lincoln Memorial has a reflecting pool at its doorstep?) And we are head over heels for flamboyant uses of pattern and color. The Netherlands Institute for Sound and Vision, for example, is positively psychedelic. So are we consistent? Nope. But however capricious our choices may seem, we don’t take beauty lightly. After all, the ongoing search for beauty is what travel is all about. It’s certainly the best reason we know to leave the house.
Views from the Top
Article
Whether you want to float over the Grand Canyon or see the earth curve around Shanghai, T+L guides you to six observation decks where the sky’s the limit.
Expert Airport Survival Tips
Article
Want to get to your final destination faster? Savvy frequent fliers share their travel secrets.
San Francisco's Eco-Evolution
Gallery
Paradise U.S.A.
Gallery
The Next Design City: Montreal
Article
As cities worldwide increasingly count on art and architecture to draw sophisticated travelers, some are defining themselves as "design destinations." Karrie Jacobs reports from Montreal
Beyond Wing Tips
Article
It's no longer just gray flannel, bleary-eyed traders, and secretaries in running shoes. New York's Financial District is quietly reinventing itself as—can it be?—a bona fide neighborhood, even for people who think "blue chips" are what you get with guacamole at the Wall Street Kitchen & Bar. Thanks to an infusion of restaurants and nightspots and a soon-to-open luxury hotel, the city's oldest quarter is its newest destination
Remaking the Gulf Coast
Article
In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, a group of New Urbanist architects and planners gathers in Biloxi to begin designing the future. KARRIE JACOBS reports
Futuristic Airport Terminals
Article
From Beijing to Madrid to London to New York, architects are rediscovering the thrill of the airport.
