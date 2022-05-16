Karen Ruffini

Karen Ruffini is a writer and editor who is based in Savannah, Georgia. For the past five years, she has specialized in covering travel, entertainment, and lifestyle. In addition to Travel + Leisure, her work has appeared in Better Homes & Gardens, Coastal Living, and Elite Daily, where she previously held the position of entertainment writer and editor. She is currently a content editor at Simply Eloped.



* 5+ years of experience working as a writer and editor

* Received a bachelor's degree in English language and literature/letters at Dowling College