Karen Ruffini

Karen Ruffini is a writer and editor who is based in Savannah, Georgia. For the past five years, she has specialized in covering travel, entertainment, and lifestyle. In addition to Travel + Leisure, her work has appeared in Better Homes & Gardens, Coastal Living, and Elite Daily, where she previously held the position of entertainment writer and editor. She is currently a content editor at Simply Eloped.

* 5+ years of experience working as a writer and editor
* Received a bachelor's degree in English language and literature/letters at Dowling College
Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure. Many of us often forget that, when considering a vacation, there’s an abundance of beauty on our own home soil. Case in point: The U.S. National Parks, which can sometimes get overlooked when considering an ideal trip to escape from everyday life. But within each of the national parks there is an insurmountable amount of natural beauty that deserves to be seen. Related: 10 Mistakes to Avoid When Visiting a National Park  And, with so many national parks to choose from, it might seem challenging to figure out which one would best suit your travel needs. Are you an adrenaline junkie who loves a challenging hike, or are you more interested in learning about the historical aspects of the place you intend to visit? To help you narrow it down to your perfect destination, we've taken the personality traits associated with your zodiac sign to reveal which park you might enjoy most. Related: 10 Scenic National Park Drives Everyone Should Do at Least Once  Not sure if you believe that astrology can lead you to the location you crave? Scroll to see where your sign urges you to visit, and you just might find yourself packing up for your next U.S. road trip.
Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure. You’ve probably heard (ad nauseam) that it’s not always about the destination, but the journey that leads you there. And, while you may roll your eyes upon hearing it for the umpteenth time, there’s a lot of truth in that often overused statement. Related: The Best National Park Adventure for Every Zodiac Sign  Packing up the car and hitting the road can be just as thrilling as hopping on a plane — there are endless roads that will inspire even the most skeptical of travelers. The only issue? Figuring out exactly which journey is right for you. Instead of closing your eyes and choosing wherever your finger ends up pointing on a map, trust that your astrological sign will take you where you need to be. Related: Where You Should Travel Solo, Based on Your Zodiac Sign Your zodiac sign often reveals a lot about your personality, so let it guide you to the trip best suited to your likes and dislikes before plugging a foreign destination into your GPS.
With seemingly endless places to travel around the globe, it’s tempting to simply hop on the next international flight at the airport, confident that wherever the pilot lands will be an unforgettable destination, brimming with adventure and possibility. And when the day-to-day hustle gets overwhelming, you may start dreaming of a solo trip — truly getting away from it all — to explore a new place and immerse yourself fully in another culture without distraction.  But narrowing down the perfect destination to travel sans spouse, friends, or family can feel a bit daunting. When the only opinion to factor in is your own, the opportunities are endless. And what if there are cities you would love that haven't even made it onto your radar?  If you feel that way, you’re not alone. The reason: It might just be written in the stars. The idea that personality traits are acquired solely based on the month you were born may sound absurd, but the truth is that your astrological sign might actually unveil important elements about you that can aid in finding the perfect solo getaway you crave. We understand if planning a trip based on the zodiac seems a little hocus-pocus. But we challenge you to keep an open mind, scroll down to see where you should consider heading, and visit Expedia to get to booking. You might just book a ticket and trust that the four zodiac elements will land you in, well, your element.
When traveling, your home base is a key component in the way you experience a new destination. Luxury hotels and resorts typically provide friendly customer service, pampering amenities, and a few travel-sized bottles for quietly tossing in your suitcase, but sometimes there's nothing like seeing a place through the eyes of a local. That’s part of the reason why so many travelers are turning to sites like Airbnb when planning a trip — because who wouldn’t want to enjoy a private plunge pool on a balcony that overlooks the ocean, or a terrace that boasts the most epic views of Paris while feeling like a total insider? Related: This Travel Personality Quiz Will Help You Pick Your Next Destination The site is overflowing with choices, however, so it can be a struggle to narrow it down to the perfect home-away-from-home for you. That's where we come in. We've analyzed your astrological sign to figure out which elements are most important to you when it comes to planning an unforgettable getaway, and chosen your ideal rental accordingly. Below, Airbnb accommodations we believe will give you everything you’ve ever want in a vacation home — or maybe, even more.
If the four seasons ever had a popularity contest, fall would likely take first place. Maybe it’s the crisp change you feel in the air, or the vibrant colors of the leaves on the trees, or just the arrival of all things pumpkin. Whatever it is, one thing is certain: fall is an insanely gorgeous season. And, while you can simply celebrate the entrance of autumn by throwing on your much-loved scarf and boots, taking a trip that revolves around the beauty of the season is the best way to enhance your fall fun. Picture yourself amongst the mountains, looking out at the most fantastic fall foliage you’ve ever had the opportunity of seeing. You can’t get this experience by just checking into any fabulous hotel, but luckily, we live in a world of alternatives, and there are hundreds of thousands of people offering to let you stay in their neck of the woods — literally. Related:Use This Map to See Exactly When Fall Foliage Will Peak This Year Airbnb has an endless list of treetop rentals that provide insurmountable views of the great outdoors during the fall season. So, whether you’re in a rustic treehouse looking out over the Catskills or you’re in a mountaintop mansion with extraordinary views of Mount Washington, below you’ll find some of the best treetop Airbnbs with unforgettable fall foliage right outside their windows.
While travelers may often overlook the hotel bathroom, at some of the best properties around the world the room is becoming a design statement. Hotels are recognizing the draw of an ultra-luxurious bathroom and are offering guests ample space, oversized tubs and showers, and incomparable views. Related:Japan’s Hot Tub Theme Park Just Opened, Complete With a Bathtub Merry-go-round Add in unique furnishings and luxury amenities, and a hotel bathroom is more than a necessity — it's a delightful amenity in and of itself. Here are 20 of the best hotel bathrooms from around the world.
There are very few cities in the world that have as multifaceted a reputation as Savannah. Filled with history and charm, there’s an obvious elegance that exudes from the streets. But just when you think you understand what this town is all about, it'll turn around and give you a mischievous wink. Related:America’s Most Beautiful College Campuses Make no mistake that Savannah is a city filled with character: A walk downtown will show you endless squares surrounded by live Oak trees and Spanish Moss, charming pastel-colored townhouses, and places to eat and shop every which way you decide to turn. But what you may not know is how eccentric this place can be. Embracing art, culture and yes, even a little dose of misbehavior.
