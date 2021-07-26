Karen I. Chen

Far be it from me to tell you what to do on vacation, but I promise that enjoying a caipirinha while listening to samba on a steamy summer night in Rio
, or sipping a refreshing Aperol spritz while sunning yourself on the Amalfi Coast
are must-dos in those destinations. Plus, in the age of social media
, if you don’t capture a cocktail shot against a scenic backdrop on your travels, did you really even go on vacation? (The answer of course, sarcasm aside, is yes. Please enjoy your trip completely phone-free
, if you so choose.) But whether you indulge in the occasional humble brag or not, there's something completely wonderful about sipping a perfectly crafted cocktail at a local watering hole, as you soak in the sights, sounds, and smells of your new surroundings. Drinking also brings people together — bartenders and patrons, tourists and locals. Some of the most memorable and spontaneous moments while traveling begin with a good drink and some friendly banter. Just as countries all over the world are known for their unique food and music, many destinations are also known for their libations. Ever wondered about the origins of their signature cocktails and where to get one? Read on for 10 national drinks you must try and where to find one when you’re there.