Karen Catchpole
Everything You Need to Know Before Visiting the Galápagos Islands
Article
Planning a trip to the Galápagos Islands? Read on to find out when to visit, where to stay, what to do, and much more to ace your vacation.
The Road Trip Is Going Luxe — Here Are 3 New Itineraries to Step Up Your Driving Game
Video
High-end itineraries let you explore the world on wheels, no kitschy motor lodges involved.
How to Travel to Machu Picchu
Article
Don’t get lost when you visit the Lost City of the Incas. T+L’s comprehensive tip sheet for traveling to Machu Picchu in Peru will help you make the most of your time at this iconic Incan archaeological site.
This Remote Corner of Argentina Is Home to High-altitude Vineyards and One of the Most Far-flung Museums in the World
Article
On a thrilling road trip through Argentina’s mountainous northwest—beginning and ending in the colonial city of Salta—Karen Catchpole discovers sloping vineyards, elegant haciendas, and one of the world’s most remote museums. 
The Best Galapagos Island Cruises
Article
Learn all about Galapagos Island cruises and find a cruise that fits your travel needs.
Brazil Is Home to One of the Highest Concentrations of Jaguars on the Planet — Here's How to See One From Your Hotel
Article
Make Refúgio Ecológico Caiman your home base, and you’re pretty much guaranteed to lock eyes with one of the majestic cats.
12 Animals You May See in the Galápagos Islands
Article
You won't see these incredible animals anywhere else on Earth.
World's Strangest Spa Treatments
Gallery
How TSA-Confiscated Items Become Art
Article
Three artists are channeling the aggravations of airport security by making works from items confiscated by the TSA.
