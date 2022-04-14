Planning a trip to the Galápagos Islands? Read on to find out when to visit, where to stay, what to do, and much more to ace your vacation.
High-end itineraries let you explore the world on wheels, no kitschy motor lodges involved.
How to Travel to Machu Picchu
Don’t get lost when you visit the Lost City of the Incas. T+L’s comprehensive tip sheet for traveling to Machu Picchu in Peru will help you make the most of your time at this iconic Incan archaeological site.
This Remote Corner of Argentina Is Home to High-altitude Vineyards and One of the Most Far-flung Museums in the World
On a thrilling road trip through Argentina’s mountainous northwest—beginning and ending in the colonial city of Salta—Karen Catchpole discovers sloping vineyards, elegant haciendas, and one of the world’s most remote museums.
Learn all about Galapagos Island cruises and find a cruise that fits your travel needs.
Brazil Is Home to One of the Highest Concentrations of Jaguars on the Planet — Here's How to See One From Your Hotel
Make Refúgio Ecológico Caiman your home base, and you’re pretty much guaranteed to lock eyes with one of the majestic cats.
You won't see these incredible animals anywhere else on Earth.
Three artists are channeling the aggravations of airport security by making works from items confiscated by the TSA.