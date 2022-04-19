Kaitlyn McInnis

Kaitlyn McInnis is a freelance travel and lifestyle writer with bylines in Condé Nast Traveler, Tatler Asia, CNN, The Points Guy, and more. Born and raised in Canada, she has been writing Canadian and international travel guides for Travel + Leisure for more than three years.



* Received a bachelor's degree in English literature and Irish studies

* Currently working toward a master's degree from the University of King's College in Nova Scotia, where she is working on a travel-focused nonfiction manuscript