Kaitlyn McInnis

Kaitlyn McInnis is a freelance travel and lifestyle writer with bylines in Condé Nast Traveler, Tatler Asia, CNN, The Points Guy, and more. Born and raised in Canada, she has been writing Canadian and international travel guides for Travel + Leisure for more than three years.

* Received a bachelor's degree in English literature and Irish studies
* Currently working toward a master's degree from the University of King's College in Nova Scotia, where she is working on a travel-focused nonfiction manuscript
Relive the Golden Days of Train Travel at These Iconic Railway Hotels Across Canada
Video
From Toronto to Vancouver, luxury isn't lost at Canada's Grand Railway Hotels.
Advertisement
How to Spend a Perfect Three-day Weekend in Kochi
Article
These Hotels Have Nods to the Nineties Like Bunk Beds, Lava Lamps, and Pillow Fight Packages
Article
The Best Places in the World to Travel if You Love Mushrooms
Article
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com