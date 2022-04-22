Justin Meneguzzi

Justin Meneguzzi is an award-winning freelance journalist and photographer based in Melbourne, Australia. He is an advocate for more sustainable forms of travel and believes travel can be a powerful tool for addressing wider societal issues, such as poverty, gender inequality, and environmental conservation. Over a career spanning nearly a decade in travel, Justin has had the privilege of working with some of the travel industry's most loved brands, including Lonely Planet, Intrepid Travel, and Hurtigruten Expeditions, as well as writing for publications like Travel + Leisure.



* Won Australian Society of Travel Writers' Rising Star Award in 2018

* Won Australian Society of Travel Writers award for best Australian road trip story in 2021

* Member of the Australian Geographic Society

* Ambassador for the Australian Society of Travel Writers