Julie L. Kessler

Julie L. Kessler is an attorney, writer, and editor. After 25 years of practicing as a transactional lawyer, she now spends most of her time (when not writing legal commentary for various publications or writing about luxury cars, pursuing good food, good wine, and interesting people) as a travel journalist. Julie has traveled to 107 countries, lived in Japan and in France, and spent significant periods of time in Israel, Hong Kong, and Indonesia. For five years, she had her own column, "The Traveling Life" in The San Francisco Examiner. Her travel articles have also regularly appeared in The Los Angeles Times, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the Vancouver Courier, the Asia Times, Westways, The Jerusalem Post, Money Inc., the Jewish Journal, and Travel + Leisure. When not circumnavigating the globe or driving fast cars, Julie can be found enjoying her family and crazy canine not far from the airport in Los Angeles, California.



* Received a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Hawaii, Manoa

* Received a Juris Doctor degree from The George Washington University

* Received a certificate of completion from the National Judicial College

* Guest on The Frommer's Travel Show as well as the American Forces Network Radio