Julia Eskins

Nature and wellness lovers have another reason to visit British Columbia in Canada.
I Took a Road Trip Around Iceland's Diamond Circle — Stunning Hikes, Hot Springs, and Waterfall Views Included
With spa stops and farm-to-table dining, this 155-mile loop in Iceland has it all.
It's not just the powder and peaks that make Whistler a world-class winter destination.
A 435-mile Walking Route Opened in Canada — and It Comes With Spectacular Views, Seafood Stops, and Charming Small Towns
The route loops around Canada's scenic Prince Edward Island.
From glamping under conifers to sleeping in a tree house, these rain forest hotels highlight the green lungs of our planet.
Explore Ice Caves, Party on a Private Train, and Go Foraging in the Forest Thanks to Fairmont's New Luxury Experiences
With 28 new packages ranging from high-octane adventures to epicurean experiences, Fairmont is appealing to every type of traveler.
Woman telling a story about this Thai ancient temple to her granddaughters, daughter-in-law and her son
The travel booking giant and MyHeritage just launched a new trip planning hub.
From coast to coast to coast, these delightful small towns in Canada deliver on adventure, charm, and hospitality.
You Can Go Heli-fishing, Salmon-snorkeling, and Canyoning at This Luxe Glamping Lodge in Canada
The newly revamped Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge offers 25 chic guest tents, plus plenty of ways to enjoy the wild west coast of Vancouver Island.