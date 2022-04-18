Judy Koutsky

The Best Places to Go For Animal Encounters Gallery

Traveling is a chance to see the world, but it can also be a chance to get to know the species that we share the earth with—many of which would be impossible to see at home. If you really want to make your vacation unique, combine your travels with an animal encounter like camel excursions in Australia, shark diving in Fiji, or tracking turtles in Nevis. Not only do you get up close and personal to some of the most amazing aquatic and land creatures, but you’ll learn about their habitat and what it’s like to live in their world. And the best part is that these eco-adventures come in different activity levels: some are adrenaline-pumping (like gorilla trekking in Uganda), others are more relaxed (checking out the blue-footed boobies in the Galapagos), while others are ideal to experience with kids (like swimming with dolphins in Mexico). But there’s one thing for sure: no matter which encounter you choose, all are simply unforgettable.