Joyce Falcone

Joyce Falcone is the founder of The Italian Concierge, a tour operator designing luxury customized vacations to Italy. She has been connected to Italy since birth, a rite gifted to her from her four grandparents who hailed from Sicily and Campania and who immigrated to U.S. Joyce began her career as a tour guide and tour manager for U.S. tour operators, escorting groups of 20+ people throughout Italy on walking tours. This eventually led to her founding of The Italian Concierge, a highly specialized tour operator designing luxury customized vacations exclusively to Italy for individuals, families, and groups.



Guided by unlimited energy, a great internal compass, unquenchable curiosity, and passion for all things Italian (especially food and wine), Joyce continues to research Italy. She is driven to explore the details in each of the 20 regions using various approaches: walking, skiing, driving, cycling, sailing, using trains and testing drivers, and by visiting hotels — both old favorites and new openings.



* Featured in Travel + Leisure "A-List" for Italy (2009-2022)

* Italian Wine Scholar 2021

* Taught "Italian for Travelers: A Guide to the Language, Eitchette, and Culture of Italy" at Colorado Mountain College in Aspen, Colorado (2006- 2010)

* Author of the self-published book "A Destination Guide to Italy'

* Dual citizen of Italy and the U.S.

* Bilingual (English and Italian)

* Founding Member of Slow Food Roaring Fork (Aspen, Colorado)

* Received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado, with a minor in Italian

* Studied in Siena, Italy