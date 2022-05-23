Joshua Pramis

Joshua Pramis is a writer, editor, and social media buff with more than 15 years of professional experience. He covers a wide range of topics including travel, food, technology, fashion, finance, lifestyle, and more. As a freelance writer, his work has appeared in Digital Trends, Condé Nast Traveler, and Daily Meal. Previously, he was the social media editor at Travel + Leisure and an editorial assistant at Interval International. He's currently the email staff writer at The Penny Hoarder, where he creates content for subscription-based newsletters. When he's not writing, he can be found baking or training for his next marathon.



* 15+ years of experience as a writer and editor

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism and anthropology from Purchase College, SUNY