Joshua Pramis

Joshua Pramis is a writer, editor, and social media buff with more than 15 years of professional experience. He covers a wide range of topics including travel, food, technology, fashion, finance, lifestyle, and more. As a freelance writer, his work has appeared in Digital Trends, Condé Nast Traveler, and Daily Meal. Previously, he was the social media editor at Travel + Leisure and an editorial assistant at Interval International. He's currently the email staff writer at The Penny Hoarder, where he creates content for subscription-based newsletters. When he's not writing, he can be found baking or training for his next marathon.

* 15+ years of experience as a writer and editor
* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism and anthropology from Purchase College, SUNY
Recap: T+L Food Twitter Chat
Article
Advertisement
This Week in Social Travel News: 12/21/12
Article
Trip Doctor: Google Maps App Released on iOS
Article
Tweet-Up: Expert Holiday Travel Advice
Article
Tech Thursday: Using Social Media for Storm Updates
Article
Tweet-Up: Booking Tips with Travel Experts
Article
California Okays Autonomous Cars on Public Roads
Article
Advertisement
Tech Thursday: Four Great Portable Speakers
Article
Tech Thursday: Chic New Bags for Your Camera
Article
California Okays Autonomous Cars on Public Roads
Article
Tech Thursday: Four Great Portable Speakers
Article
Tech Thursday: Chic New Bags for Your Camera
Article
Tech Thursday: Amazon Debuts Kindle Paperwhite
Article
American Airlines to Allow iPads in the Cockpit
Article
Advertisement
Tech Thursday: T+L Launches Tripeze App
Article
Tweet-Up: Fall Fashion Tips
Article
Tweet-Up: Adventure Travel Tips
Article
Tech Thursday: Medium, a New Content-Sharing Site
Article
Travel + Leisure Global Bazaar Launches New Store
Article
Tech Thursday: Road Trip Stopovers Made Easy
Article
Tech Thursday: App for New Music Recommendations
Article
Advertisement
Tech Thursday: NASA Video of the Earth From Space
Article
Tweet-Up: Family Travel Tips
Article
Get Your Tickets Now: The 2nd Annual Travel + Leisure Global Bazaar
Article
Tech Thursday: How to Avoid Travel Scams
Article
Tech Thursday: Must-Have Apps For the 2012 London Olympics
Article
Tech Thursday: Three New Technologies to Make Travel Easier
Article
NYC Rings in 2012 Gay Pride with Fab Hotel Deals
Article
Load More
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com