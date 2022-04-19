Joshua Mellin

Joshua Mellin is a writer and photographer based in Chicago. His work has been featured everywhere from major-label album covers to Super Bowl advertisements. With a background in music and entertainment coverage for the likes of Rolling Stone and MTV, he has recently contributed on a wide variety of subjects from travel and sports to politics for CNN and The New York Times. Joshua has written stories on snow monkeys, geek guides, and history in Japan; culinary delights, art museums, and "Game of Thrones" filming locations in Spain; and city guides and bloody mary bar crawls throughout Australia. His images have appeared in national advertising campaigns by destinations like the City of Chicago.



* Voted the best photographer in Chicago Reader's annual best of issue

* Recognized for having one of the top Instagram accounts in Chicago by Time Out Chicago