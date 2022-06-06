Joshua Levine

Enjoy Pub Life, Sculpture Parks, and Classic Estates on a Scenic Trip Through Yorkshire, England
Article
The wild windswept landscapes and industrial-age towns of Yorkshire, in northeastern England, might seem like an unlikely setting for a cultural and culinary groundswell, but the county is ripe for exploration.
Advertisement
That's because it's a suburb. Pantin, a dynamic banlieue just beyond Paris's traditional boundaries, has improbably become the City of Light's next great epicenter of art and culture. Leave Le Marais to the tourists and come here to discover what's next for the French capital.