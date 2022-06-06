Joshua Levine

Joshua Levine is a Paris-based freelance journalist. He has written for WSJ. Magazine, Smithsonian Magazine, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, and W. Joshua started his career as an associate editor at Ad Age. For more than 30 years, he's served as a contributing editor to Forbes.

* 30+ years of experience as a freelance journalist and editor
* Author of "The Rise and Fall of the House of Barneys"
* Attended Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism
Enjoy Pub Life, Sculpture Parks, and Classic Estates on a Scenic Trip Through Yorkshire, England
Article
The wild windswept landscapes and industrial-age towns of Yorkshire, in northeastern England, might seem like an unlikely setting for a cultural and culinary groundswell, but the county is ripe for exploration.
Advertisement
You've Never Heard of Paris's Coolest New Neighborhood
Article
That's because it's a suburb. Pantin, a dynamic banlieue just beyond Paris's traditional boundaries, has improbably become the City of Light's next great epicenter of art and culture. Leave Le Marais to the tourists and come here to discover what's next for the French capital.
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com