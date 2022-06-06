Joshua Levine

Joshua Levine is a Paris-based freelance journalist. He has written for WSJ. Magazine, Smithsonian Magazine, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, and W. Joshua started his career as an associate editor at Ad Age. For more than 30 years, he's served as a contributing editor to Forbes.



* 30+ years of experience as a freelance journalist and editor

* Author of "The Rise and Fall of the House of Barneys"

* Attended Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism