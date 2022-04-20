Josh Laskin

Josh Laskin is a New Hampshire-based freelance travel writer and adventure photographer. Since starting his writing career in 2015, he has been published in outlets such as Travel + Leisure, Outside, Condé Nast Traveler, Afar, The Points Guy, and others. While his work often reflects his personal experience in the outdoors, covering topics like skiing, climbing, mountain town destinations, national parks, and wilderness therapy, he has also covered luxury getaways and other travel-related topics. In addition to writing and photography, Josh has worked in a variety of fields from wilderness therapy to environmental engineering. He has had some unique travel experiences, such as snowboarding in Kyrgyzstan, solo backpacking through the Peruvian Andes, a solo 13,000-mile motorcycle trip around the U.S., and winter camping in Quebec's arctic region, to name a few.



* 2020 North American Travel Journalist Association gold winner for his wilderness therapy article in Outside

* Received a bachelor's degree in civil and environmental engineering from Temple University

* Traveled to 49 of 50 U.S. states

* Worked in the Catskills as a backpacking guide

* Worked in Maine as a wilderness therapy guide