Jordi Lippe-McGraw

Jordi Lippe-McGraw is a freelance writer, editor, and media personality covering travel, parenting, and wellness for outlets such as The New York Times, WSJ. Magazine, Forbes, and more. Jordi received a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from Boston University, with a concentration in women's studies. While in school, she landed an on-air reporting job at Current TV, where she was the youngest reporter to cover the 2008 New Hampshire primaries. An ambitious reporter, she also produced and edited several short documentaries for the nationwide network, and UWire named Jordi one of the top 100 collegiate journalists in the country. In 2014, she was certified as a holistic health coach through the Institute of Integrative Nutrition and has since led wellness workshops on cruise ships and at renowned hotel chains worldwide.



* 10+ years of experience as a lifestyle reporter, writer, and editor

* Named a finalist in the specialist travel writer of the year category at the 2021 international Travel Media Awards

* Appeared on TV shows such as Wendy Williams, Today, E!, MSNBC, Good Day New York, and more

* Guest-hosted podcasts for Expedia