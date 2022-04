Jordan Harvey

Since founding Knowmad Adventures from a sheepherders cabin deep in Chilean Patagonia over a decade ago, Jordan Harvey has become one of the world's foremost South American travel experts. Prior to Knowmad's founding, he guided rafting from Chile's Petrohué River to the Colorado River, hiking from Valle Cochamo to Torres del Paine, and kayaking from Chile's Reloncavî to Alaska's Misty Fjords. He's scouted properties, from Argentina's most remote and rustic estancias to the colonial palace hotels of Cusco, and blended natural and cultural beauty with high-quality, refined travel options through his innovative custom trips. Jordan and his team at Knowmad specialize in South America, primarily operating in Patagonia, Chile, Argentina, Galapagos and Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, and Bolivia.



* 12+ years building custom trips for thousands of travelers through Knowmad

* Lived, worked, and guided extensively throughout South America

* Member of the Adventure Travel Association and Sustainable Travel International