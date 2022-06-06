Jonny Bealby

Jonny Bealby is a rock singer, writer, and the founder and CEO of Wild Frontiers, an award-winning tour operator. He has visited more than 100 countries, written several books, and contributed to publications including The Daily Telegraph, The Times, The Guardian, Observer, and more. Educated in England, Scotland, and Canada, Jonny developed a passion for travel early on. After pursuing a career as a rock singer in the latter half of the 1980s, he swapped the music industry for the open road. What turned out to be a decade of travel through Africa and South and Central Asia led to three highly acclaimed travel books, one TV film, and his travel company, Wild Frontiers. Specializing in small group trips and tailor-made off-the-beaten-path itineraries, the business exploded. In 2002, Wild Frontiers took 19 clients to two destinations; in 2015 it took 1,600 clients to 50 destinations. Jonny lives in London with his wife, Anna.



* Visited 100+ countries

* Lectured to the Royal Geographical Society on a number of occasions in both London and Hong Kong

* Author of "Running with the Moon," "Silk Dreams, Troubled Road," and "For a Pagan Song"