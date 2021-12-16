Jonathan Thompson

Jonathan Thompson is an award-winning journalist and author who traded his native England for Texas in 2016. A former British Travel Writer of the Year, he contributes to myriad publications on both sides of the Atlantic, including The Wall Street Journal, The Sunday Times, GQ, Esquire, and National Geographic Traveler. He is also the host of travel TV show Adventure Cities, to be broadcast on the Discovery Channel in 2022.
This London Hotel Is the Royal Family's Favorite Home Away From Home
Article
The British monarch doesn't play favorites — except when it comes to London hotels.
Advertisement
8 Best Small Towns in Scotland — From Bucolic Islands to the Rugged Highlands
Video
Striking castles, stunning scenery, fascinating history, and much more await in these beautiful small towns in Scotland.
8 Picturesque Small Towns in England
Video
These delightful small towns in England offer everything from craggy coves and cream teas to hillside picnics and frothing pints.
10 Amazing National Parks in the UK for Gorgeous Views, Wildlife, and Unforgettable Hikes
Video
These are 10 of Britain’s most popular national parks — and here’s why.
Kevin Costner's Colorado Ranch Has a Private Ice Rink, Lake, and Dog Sledding — and You Can Rent It All for $36,000 a Night
Video
You can rent Kevin Costner’s 160-acre Colorado ranch for you and up to 34 friends — but it'll cost you.
8 Filming Locations From 'The Crown' — and How to See Them for Yourself
Video
These are the places where iconic scenes from 'The Crown' were actually filmed.
David Beckham Just Gave Us a Sneak Peek at His First Hotel — Here's What to Expect
Article
One of the most successful soccer players of all time, David Beckham has a new goal in his sights — the hotel industry.
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com