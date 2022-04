Jonah Flicker

Jonah Flicker started out writing about music in the early 2000s, contributing to alternative weeklies, magazines, and websites like Pitchfork. He transitioned to covering lifestyle about a decade later and has traveled the world visiting distilleries, hotels, and restaurants since then. Jonah's main focus is on distilled spirits, and his work tells the stories about the people behind them, the connection to culture, new innovations, and honest assessments about how they taste.



* 15+ years of experience as a journalist

* Nearly a decade of experience covering spirits, travel, and lifestyle