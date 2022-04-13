Jonah Bayer

Jonah Bayer began his career co-editing the zine Law of Inertia. In 2002, he was named the music editor of the nationally distributed alternative music magazine Alternative Press. Since leaving the magazine in 2005, he has freelanced for publications such as Spin and Rolling Stone, toured the world with his band United Nations, and taught courses on podcasting and magazine writing as an adjunct professor. He is currently the co-host of the podcast How Did We Get Weird? on Will Ferrell's Big Money Players network.

* 20+ years of writing and editing stories for national publications
* 10+ years of experience hosting podcasts
* Current graduate student in Antioch University's Clinical Mental Health Counseling program
As We Return to Travel Without Emotional Support Animals, Will America See Mental Health Consequences?
Like many issues involving mental health, there isn't a binary correlation between ESAs and a passenger's well-being — and what is an opportunity to save $250 on a roundtrip flight for one passenger might serve as an emotional necessity for another.
This Legendary Berkshire Farmhouse Was Featured in a Bob Dylan Film — and You Could Buy It
The Dream Away Lodge is for sale for the first time in 25 years.
I Moved From the City to the Country — Here Are 6 Things I Wish I Knew
Three years ago, I relocated from Queens to the Berkshires. If you're considering a similar shift, here's what I wish I knew beforehand. 
Why the Oldest Form of Travel Could Be the Most Popular in a Post-COVID World
Dr. Heather Warfield, pilgrimage researcher, explains the modern-day pilgrimage and how to plan one that's meaningful to you.
