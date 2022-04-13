Jonah Bayer

Jonah Bayer began his career co-editing the zine Law of Inertia. In 2002, he was named the music editor of the nationally distributed alternative music magazine Alternative Press. Since leaving the magazine in 2005, he has freelanced for publications such as Spin and Rolling Stone, toured the world with his band United Nations, and taught courses on podcasting and magazine writing as an adjunct professor. He is currently the co-host of the podcast How Did We Get Weird? on Will Ferrell's Big Money Players network.



* 20+ years of writing and editing stories for national publications

* 10+ years of experience hosting podcasts

* Current graduate student in Antioch University's Clinical Mental Health Counseling program