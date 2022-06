John Wray

John Wray is a novelist and regular contributor to The New York Times Magazine. Born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Buffalo, New York, he is the author of critically acclaimed novels including "Lowboy," "The Right Hand of Sleep," "Canaan's Tongue," "The Lost Time Accidents," and "Godsend." He was named one of Granta magazine's best young American novelists in 2007 and is the recipient of a Whiting Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Cullman Fellowship from the New York Public Library, and a Mary Ellen von der Heyden Fellowship from the American Academy in Berlin. A citizen of the United States and Austria, he currently lives in Mexico City.



* Received a bachelor's degree in biology from Oberlin College

* Attended The New York University's M.F.A. program in poetry, where he won an Academy of American Poets Prize