John Scarpinato

The Best Hiking Sandals for Men
Article
These styles are durable and will leave your feet protected and comfortable.
Advertisement
Past and present collide beautifully at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, voted one of the top properties in Chicago by T+L readers for the second year in a row. Housed in an 1893 landmark — with a Venetian Gothic façade inspired by the Doge’s Palace, no less — the hotel was once a sporting club for the city’s elite. Today the 241-room property still features the original chandeliers and floor-to-ceiling fireplaces, but it also has a new game room where guests can play bocce and billiards. “There’s no need to ever leave the building — stunning restoration and original architecture,” said one reader. Added another: “This is a very sexy hotel.” Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities. Related: The 2018 World's Best Awards Many of the properties that our readers chose as their favorite Chicago stays impress with their unique architectural details. The Ritz-Carlton, for example, just unveiled a $100 million restoration. The expanded lobby bar now hums with energy, and a magnificent, suspended glass sculpture, Flying Wave, anchors the lobby space. Respondents also applauded the Blackstone, which joined Marriott’s Autograph Collection in 2017, for its $12 million refresh. The original crown molding and brass elevators sit well with the new art collection displaying more than 1,600 pieces by local artists. Another property new to the list in 2018 is the Talbott Hotel. Similar to the Blackstone, this historic space also recently underwent a complete makeover —think marble-accented bathrooms, champagne-colored metal bed frames, and waterfall showers. Readers love the convenient location in the Gold Coast and rave about the service. “We stayed with the whole family for our first trip to Chicago, and it was one of the best experiences we have ever had together,” said one reader. “The concierge was extremely helpful, and the location was absolutely perfect.” But the Langham, Chicago, which is set inside Mies van der Rohe’s 52-story IBM Building, came out on top this year. For more on why this property resonated with our audience — and to see this year’s full list of winners — read on.
No, you won’t be sipping a piña colada under a palm tree at these resort hotels, voted best in the Midwest by T+L readers. But one thing is for certain: you’ll find plenty to keep you occupied, whether it’s riding horseback in the Missouri countryside, playing golf in the Wisconsin Dells, or simply relaxing by a pristine, cobalt lake in Michigan. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities. Related: The 2018 World's Best Awards Back on this list for the third consecutive year is the Grand Hotel Mackinac Island, which opened its doors in 1887. T+L readers love this property, because it transports them to a bygone era with its afternoon tea service, formal dinners, and performances by a full staff orchestra. Indeed, all of Mackinac feels like a time warp. Automobiles have been banned since 1898, so the streets are filled with bicycles and horse-drawn carriages. Located about a half a mile down the road from the Grand Hotel, the Hotel Iroquois has also been in operation for more than a century. The property sits right on the water and is surrounded by Victorian-style gardens filled with hydrangeas, petunias, and begonias. “This hotel always brings back childhood memories,” said one reader, while another one wrote in: “Attention to detail is excellent.” T+L readers also continue to return to Wisconsin for some of the best wellness offerings in the region. “Hands down the best spa,” said one fan of the American Club at Destination Kohler, where guests enjoy waterfall massages and hydration wraps after settling into their rooms. A couple of hours west is the Sundara Inn & Spa, set in a pine forest on the outskirts of the Wisconsin Dells. “You go here to relax in the wooded setting,” said one reader. “The spa is awesome and so is the staff.” But, while spas and historic charm go a long way with our audience, it’s outdoor adventure that continues to reign supreme in this category. Big Cedar Lodge, a Missouri hotel offering everything from kayaking to archery, won again this year — read on for more on it, and to see how the other hotels scored.
The Midwest is a region that is often misunderstood by coastal travelers. Yes, you’ll find plenty of open fields and farmland, as well as urban centers like Chicago and Milwaukee. But many of the heartland’s most popular resorts happen to be tucked away on the water. As a matter of fact, almost all of the resorts topping our list this year can be found near large rivers or lakes. At Big Cedar Lodge, a resort set on 4,600 acres in the Ozark Mountains of Missouri, guests can head out kayaking or on sunset cruises on Table Rock Lake. Families love this Missouri property for outdoor adventures like archery and horseback riding, while couples may spend their time indoors, enjoying the 18,000-square-foot spa. These are just a few of the amenities that propelled the resort to be No. 1 in its region for the second year in a row. “Big Cedar is great for romantic trips, family trips, girls trips, and just to getaway — even as a solo traveler!” said one reader. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Hotels were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. The Osthoff Resort, on Wisconsin’s Elkhart Lake, also earned raves from our readers — “The lake is spectacular, clean and blue,” said one fan — as did the Grand Hotel Mackinac Island. Readers enjoyed the old-world charm of this historic resort, which first opened in 1887, and the pleasures of Mackinac — the Michigan island has no cars, and people get around via horse and carriage. “The Grand Hotel is one of the few places you can dance nightly to an orchestra,” said one reader. “There’s also high tea with a harpist, walks on the green lawns, and rocking chairs on the longest porch in the world.” Read on for the full list of winners.
If the 50 states held a popularity contest, Florida might win for its beaches alone. Which is why our readers chose seaside properties across the state, from Miami and Palm Beach to Sanibel Island and the Florida Keys, as their favorite places to stay. This year’s winner, the Gasparilla Inn & Club, on Gasparilla Island, is renowned for its old-Florida elegance. The 166-room property embraces a country-club vibe (picture guests sipping sparkling wine while bouncing from tennis lessons to the golf course) and has been open since 1913. “It is a wonderful, relaxing, inspiring, and engaging destination,” said one reader. “Kids can run free and make friends,” added another. “We see the same families year after year.” Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Hotels were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. But if there is one area that steals the resort spotlight, it’s Miami: four of the top 10 hotels on this year’s list can be found near the city. The Betsy (No. 5) is a 1942 landmark, and the property’s Georgian architecture is a refreshing change of scenery in a neighborhood filled with Art Deco gems. The cultural programming is unique, too: the hotel hosts an artist-in-residence and regular book signings. “The Betsy goes above and beyond to capture, reflect, and support Miami’s intellectual and artistic energy,” said one fan. Another Miami hot spot is the Edition, a T+L It List Winner in 2015. Stay here if you love the nightlife: the Basement is home to a nightclub, a bowling alley, and yes, even an ice-skating rink. After a night out, guests can enjoy cold-pressed juices and huevos rancheros for breakfast at the airy Market by Jean Georges restaurants, and lounge by one of the two lovely pools. “This place has it all: great food, nightlife, and good vibes at the beach,” said one reader. “Can’t wait to go back.”
Washington, D.C. has been in the spotlight all year — drawing supporters and protestors, elected officials and journalists covering the new Trump administration. But the more things change, the more others stay the same: when it comes to the hotel scene, our readers voted some of the city’s most iconic properties to the top of this year’s World’s Best list. The No. 1 winner, the Jefferson, is a 99-room boutique hotel steeped in history. Set in a 1923 Beaux-Arts landmark, the property is filled with antiques and vintage books. The parquet floor of Quill, the property’s bar and lounge, mimics the one Jefferson designed for the parlor at Monticello, and the décor throughout each guest room was inspired by the founding father’s time in both Paris and Charlottesville. That attention to detail is what has our readers returning year after year. “My wife and I are loyalists,” said one. “What makes the Jefferson special is that it is a boutique hotel that truly specializes in personalizing your visit. Everyone calls you by name from the moment you walk through the door.” Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Hotels were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. Another property that received high marks is the Hay-Adams. It has arguably one of the best locations in Washington, as it sits just four blocks from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. “Looking out the Juliet balcony onto the White House is pretty cool,” said one reader. The Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown, also stands out for its unique location; the lobby, bar, and restaurant of the boutique hotel are set in a repurposed incinerator overlooking the Potomac, and guests are able to walk right into the heart of the thriving neighborhood. And new to the list this year is another landmark, reborn: the legendary Watergate, which emerged after a $125 million revamp with a glam, Midcentury look and staff uniforms to match created by Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant. “A unique part of history!” said one reader. “Absolutely loved staying here.”
Maybe it’s because the Cubs finally won the World Series, or the fact that it’s Obama’s hometown: Chicago is red hot right now. Last year, more than 54 million people visited the city, an all time record. To keep up with the demand, several new luxury hotels have opened — and many of the established properties underwent multimillion-dollar renovations to stay competitive. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Hotels were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. Our readers recognized the Peninsula, this year’s World’s Best winner in Chicago, for its extensive room renovations, which were completed in 2016. Guests now use tablets to control everything from the air-conditioning to the television. “The level of service is above and beyond,” said one reader. “Rooms are spacious, comfortable, and offer the latest technology at your fingertips.” The hotel has also added a few new perks like the “Keys to the City” program, which gives each guest access to unique experiences around Chicago — think exclusive kitchen tours at Michelin-starred restaurants like Grace. The Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, another hotel topping this year’s list, was featured on our It List in 2016. The property impresses with its attention to design and history; the Venetian Gothic clubhouse was built in 1893, and much of that retro feel was either preserved or re-created by interiors firm Roman & Williams. (For example, guests get boxing-style robes.) “They have super nice rooms, and I love that the original ‘gym’ look was kept. Plus, Shake Shack is in the main lobby,” said one reader. Like the CAA, another newcomer to the list, the Virgin, stood out for its social spaces: the Commons Club bar (a great place for cocktails) and the speakeasy Upstairs. For the full list of the best hotels in Chicago, scroll down.
Advertisement
Unlike in the U.S., tipping is not always expected in Europe. Take these steps to avoid causing offense — or spending needlessly — during your stay.
The last few years have been a time of huge growth for cruising. Many brands debuted new ships and industry firsts. Recent highlights include the unveiling of Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, the largest ship at sea; Viking River Cruises expanding their footprint to include ocean-going vessels; and in Carnival’s case, building the Vista ship, which is equipped with an IMAX theater and functioning brewery. The Vista is the first new ship from the company since the Carnival Breeze debuted in 2012, and is the first in Carnival's new Vista-class series, which will roll out with other new vessels in 2018 and 2019. The Vista sets itself apart from other Carnival ships in a few key ways. One of the biggest enhancements is the additional outdoor seating space. Many restaurants like Bonsai Sushi and Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse now offer tables outside, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy alfresco dining in the warm Caribbean sun. In addition, there are a few new activities that appeal to both kids and adults alike, including the SkyRide, an elevated bike track that has guests pedaling themselves high about the deck, and the first IMAX Theater at sea, showing films throughout the day. These new activities combined with spacious Havana Suites and all-new Family Harbor Staterooms are a testament to Carnival’s continued effort to offer a fun-filled cruising experience at an affordable cost. There truly is something for everyone. Active-types can spend their time zipping around the SportSquare or splash around at the waterpark on deck 12. But, those looking for a more quite space to kick back and sip a few cocktails can find multiple places to do just that. Travel + Leisure was recently invited as a guest by Carnival to experience Vista. Here are some additional standout features the ship has to offer.