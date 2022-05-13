John Scarpinato

John Scarpinato is a content strategist based in Chicago. He was previously an assistant editor at Travel + Leisure. John began his journalism career at Washingtonian as an editorial fellow before joining Outside as an online contributor. He is currently the senior content marketing manager at Wpromote.



* 3+ years of experience as a content strategist

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism and film studies from the University of Missouri-Columbia