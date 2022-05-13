John Scarpinato

John Scarpinato is a content strategist based in Chicago. He was previously an assistant editor at Travel + Leisure. John began his journalism career at Washingtonian as an editorial fellow before joining Outside as an online contributor. He is currently the senior content marketing manager at Wpromote.

* 3+ years of experience as a content strategist
* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism and film studies from the University of Missouri-Columbia
The Best Hiking Sandals for Men
Article
These styles are durable and will leave your feet protected and comfortable. 
The Top 10 Hotels in Chicago in 2018
Gallery
Past and present collide beautifully at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, voted one of the top properties in Chicago by T+L readers for the second year in a row. Housed in an 1893 landmark — with a Venetian Gothic façade inspired by the Doge’s Palace, no less — the hotel was once a sporting club for the city’s elite. Today the 241-room property still features the original chandeliers and floor-to-ceiling fireplaces, but it also has a new game room where guests can play bocce and billiards. “There’s no need to ever leave the building — stunning restoration and original architecture,” said one reader. Added another: “This is a very sexy hotel.” Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities. RelatedThe 2018 World's Best Awards Many of the properties that our readers chose as their favorite Chicago stays impress with their unique architectural details. The Ritz-Carlton, for example, just unveiled a $100 million restoration. The expanded lobby bar now hums with energy, and a magnificent, suspended glass sculpture, Flying Wave, anchors the lobby space. Respondents also applauded the Blackstone, which joined Marriott’s Autograph Collection in 2017, for its $12 million refresh. The original crown molding and brass elevators sit well with the new art collection displaying more than 1,600 pieces by local artists. Another property new to the list in 2018 is the Talbott Hotel. Similar to the Blackstone, this historic space also recently underwent a complete makeover —think marble-accented bathrooms, champagne-colored metal bed frames, and waterfall showers. Readers love the convenient location in the Gold Coast and rave about the service. “We stayed with the whole family for our first trip to Chicago, and it was one of the best experiences we have ever had together,” said one reader. “The concierge was extremely helpful, and the location was absolutely perfect.” But the Langham, Chicago, which is set inside Mies van der Rohe’s 52-story IBM Building, came out on top this year. For more on why this property resonated with our audience — and to see this year’s full list of winners — read on.
The Top Resort Hotels in the Midwest in 2018
Gallery
No, you won’t be sipping a piña colada under a palm tree at these resort hotels, voted best in the Midwest by T+L readers. But one thing is for certain: you’ll find plenty to keep you occupied, whether it’s riding horseback in the Missouri countryside, playing golf in the Wisconsin Dells, or simply relaxing by a pristine, cobalt lake in Michigan. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities. RelatedThe 2018 World's Best Awards Back on this list for the third consecutive year is the Grand Hotel Mackinac Island, which opened its doors in 1887. T+L readers love this property, because it transports them to a bygone era with its afternoon tea service, formal dinners, and performances by a full staff orchestra. Indeed, all of Mackinac feels like a time warp. Automobiles have been banned since 1898, so the streets are filled with bicycles and horse-drawn carriages. Located about a half a mile down the road from the Grand Hotel, the Hotel Iroquois has also been in operation for more than a century. The property sits right on the water and is surrounded by Victorian-style gardens filled with hydrangeas, petunias, and begonias. “This hotel always brings back childhood memories,” said one reader, while another one wrote in: “Attention to detail is excellent.” T+L readers also continue to return to Wisconsin for some of the best wellness offerings in the region. “Hands down the best spa,” said one fan of the American Club at Destination Kohler, where guests enjoy waterfall massages and hydration wraps after settling into their rooms. A couple of hours west is the Sundara Inn & Spa, set in a pine forest on the outskirts of the Wisconsin Dells. “You go here to relax in the wooded setting,” said one reader. “The spa is awesome and so is the staff.” But, while spas and historic charm go a long way with our audience, it’s outdoor adventure that continues to reign supreme in this category. Big Cedar Lodge, a Missouri hotel offering everything from kayaking to archery, won again this year — read on for more on it, and to see how the other hotels scored.
The Best Resort Hotels in the Midwest in 2017
Gallery
The Midwest is a region that is often misunderstood by coastal travelers. Yes, you’ll find plenty of open fields and farmland, as well as urban centers like Chicago and Milwaukee. But many of the heartland’s most popular resorts happen to be tucked away on the water. As a matter of fact, almost all of the resorts topping our list this year can be found near large rivers or lakes. At Big Cedar Lodge, a resort set on 4,600 acres in the Ozark Mountains of Missouri, guests can head out kayaking or on sunset cruises on Table Rock Lake. Families love this Missouri property for outdoor adventures like archery and horseback riding, while couples may spend their time indoors, enjoying the 18,000-square-foot spa. These are just a few of the amenities that propelled the resort to be No. 1 in its region for the second year in a row. “Big Cedar is great for romantic trips, family trips, girls trips, and just to getaway — even as a solo traveler!” said one reader. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Hotels were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. The Osthoff Resort, on Wisconsin’s Elkhart Lake, also earned raves from our readers — “The lake is spectacular, clean and blue,” said one fan — as did the Grand Hotel Mackinac Island. Readers enjoyed the old-world charm of this historic resort, which first opened in 1887, and the pleasures of Mackinac — the Michigan island has no cars, and people get around via horse and carriage. “The Grand Hotel is one of the few places you can dance nightly to an orchestra,” said one reader. “There’s also high tea with a harpist, walks on the green lawns, and rocking chairs on the longest porch in the world.” Read on for the full list of winners.
The 10 Best Resort Hotels in Florida in 2017
Gallery
If the 50 states held a popularity contest, Florida might win for its beaches alone. Which is why our readers chose seaside properties across the state, from Miami and Palm Beach to Sanibel Island and the Florida Keys, as their favorite places to stay. This year’s winner, the Gasparilla Inn & Club, on Gasparilla Island, is renowned for its old-Florida elegance. The 166-room property embraces a country-club vibe (picture guests sipping sparkling wine while bouncing from tennis lessons to the golf course) and has been open since 1913. “It is a wonderful, relaxing, inspiring, and engaging destination,” said one reader. “Kids can run free and make friends,” added another. “We see the same families year after year.” Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Hotels were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. But if there is one area that steals the resort spotlight, it’s Miami: four of the top 10 hotels on this year’s list can be found near the city. The Betsy (No. 5) is a 1942 landmark, and the property’s Georgian architecture is a refreshing change of scenery in a neighborhood filled with Art Deco gems. The cultural programming is unique, too: the hotel hosts an artist-in-residence and regular book signings. “The Betsy goes above and beyond to capture, reflect, and support Miami’s intellectual and artistic energy,” said one fan. Another Miami hot spot is the Edition, a T+L It List Winner in 2015. Stay here if you love the nightlife: the Basement is home to a nightclub, a bowling alley, and yes, even an ice-skating rink. After a night out, guests can enjoy cold-pressed juices and huevos rancheros for breakfast at the airy Market by Jean Georges restaurants, and lounge by one of the two lovely pools. “This place has it all: great food, nightlife, and good vibes at the beach,” said one reader. “Can’t wait to go back.”
The Top 10 Hotels in Washington, D.C. in 2017
Gallery
Washington, D.C. has been in the spotlight all year — drawing supporters and protestors, elected officials and journalists covering the new Trump administration. But the more things change, the more others stay the same: when it comes to the hotel scene, our readers voted some of the city’s most iconic properties to the top of this year’s World’s Best list. The No. 1 winner, the Jefferson, is a 99-room boutique hotel steeped in history. Set in a 1923 Beaux-Arts landmark, the property is filled with antiques and vintage books. The parquet floor of Quill, the property’s bar and lounge, mimics the one Jefferson designed for the parlor at Monticello, and the décor throughout each guest room was inspired by the founding father’s time in both Paris and Charlottesville. That attention to detail is what has our readers returning year after year. “My wife and I are loyalists,” said one. “What makes the Jefferson special is that it is a boutique hotel that truly specializes in personalizing your visit. Everyone calls you by name from the moment you walk through the door.” Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Hotels were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. Another property that received high marks is the Hay-Adams. It has arguably one of the best locations in Washington, as it sits just four blocks from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. “Looking out the Juliet balcony onto the White House is pretty cool,” said one reader. The Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown, also stands out for its unique location; the lobby, bar, and restaurant of the boutique hotel are set in a repurposed incinerator overlooking the Potomac, and guests are able to walk right into the heart of the thriving neighborhood. And new to the list this year is another landmark, reborn: the legendary Watergate, which emerged after a $125 million revamp with a glam, Midcentury look and staff uniforms to match created by Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant. “A unique part of history!” said one reader. “Absolutely loved staying here.”
The Top 10 Hotels in Chicago in 2017
Gallery
Maybe it’s because the Cubs finally won the World Series, or the fact that it’s Obama’s hometown: Chicago is red hot right now. Last year, more than 54 million people visited the city, an all time record. To keep up with the demand, several new luxury hotels have opened — and many of the established properties underwent multimillion-dollar renovations to stay competitive. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Hotels were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. Our readers recognized the Peninsula, this year’s World’s Best winner in Chicago, for its extensive room renovations, which were completed in 2016. Guests now use tablets to control everything from the air-conditioning to the television. “The level of service is above and beyond,” said one reader. “Rooms are spacious, comfortable, and offer the latest technology at your fingertips.” The hotel has also added a few new perks like the “Keys to the City” program, which gives each guest access to unique experiences around Chicago — think exclusive kitchen tours at Michelin-starred restaurants like Grace. The Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, another hotel topping this year’s list, was featured on our It List in 2016. The property impresses with its attention to design and history; the Venetian Gothic clubhouse was built in 1893, and much of that retro feel was either preserved or re-created by interiors firm Roman & Williams. (For example, guests get boxing-style robes.) “They have super nice rooms, and I love that the original ‘gym’ look was kept. Plus, Shake Shack is in the main lobby,” said one reader. Like the CAA, another newcomer to the list, the Virgin, stood out for its social spaces: the Commons Club bar (a great place for cocktails) and the speakeasy Upstairs. For the full list of the best hotels in Chicago, scroll down.
How to Tip on a European Vacation
Article
Unlike in the U.S., tipping is not always expected in Europe. Take these steps to avoid causing offense — or spending needlessly — during your stay.
T+L’s Take on Carnival’s Newest Ship: Carnival Vista
Gallery
The last few years have been a time of huge growth for cruising. Many brands debuted new ships and industry firsts. Recent highlights include the unveiling of Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, the largest ship at sea; Viking River Cruises expanding their footprint to include ocean-going vessels; and in Carnival’s case, building the Vista ship, which is equipped with an IMAX theater and functioning brewery. The Vista is the first new ship from the company since the Carnival Breeze debuted in 2012, and is the first in Carnival's new Vista-class series, which will roll out with other new vessels in 2018 and 2019. The Vista sets itself apart from other Carnival ships in a few key ways. One of the biggest enhancements is the additional outdoor seating space. Many restaurants like Bonsai Sushi and Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse now offer tables outside, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy alfresco dining in the warm Caribbean sun. In addition, there are a few new activities that appeal to both kids and adults alike, including the SkyRide, an elevated bike track that has guests pedaling themselves high about the deck, and the first IMAX Theater at sea, showing films throughout the day. These new activities combined with spacious Havana Suites and all-new Family Harbor Staterooms are a testament to Carnival’s continued effort to offer a fun-filled cruising experience at an affordable cost. There truly is something for everyone. Active-types can spend their time zipping around the SportSquare or splash around at the waterpark on deck 12. But, those looking for a more quite space to kick back and sip a few cocktails can find multiple places to do just that. Travel + Leisure was recently invited as a guest by Carnival to experience Vista. Here are some additional standout features the ship has to offer.
Photographers Share How They Captured the Perfect Shot
Article
Recommendations for Ryan Lochte’s Extended Stay in Rio
Article
As the countdown to Rio 2016 begins, T+L is talking to Olympic athletes about how they travel. Here, we provide Ryan Lochte with some helpful suggestions for his extended stay in Brazil.
The Best City Hotels in Australia and New Zealand in 2016
Gallery
Choosing the right hotel when visiting a major city can be a daunting task, as the range of options is often vast and varied. To help identify the very best urban stays in Australia and New Zealand, T+L asked our readers to rank their favorites based on facilities, location, service, food, and value as part of our World's Best Awards survey.  Three Sydney hotels found their way to our top five. At the Sir Stamford at Circular Quay, guests raved about the location. It’s situated within walking distance of the Sydney Opera House and is easily accessible by public transit — great for those who want to explore the full breadth of the city. The Langham, Sydney recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation and it paid off — guests in the survey were impressed by the luxurious accommodations. And readers loved the views from the Park Hyatt Sydney. In Melbourne, the Grand Hyatt Melbourne is exciting readers, as well as The Langham, Melbourne, which offers guests the opportunity to stay outside the busy business district and experience the rich arts and culture scene that Melbourne has to offer. Not to be outdone, Grand Hyatt provides visitors group classes in their health and fitness center, as well as a sumptuous indoor swimming pool, steam room, and tennis court. Read on for the full list.
The Best Islands in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific in 2016
Gallery
Who doesn’t fall for Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific? Famous for their sunrises, painterly landscapes, and varied cuisine, this region's islands offer travelers a respite (or downright decampment) from the chaos of the day-to-day. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels, cities, islandscruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands on their natural attractions and beaches, activities and sights, food, friendliness, and overall value. Not surprisingly, scuba diving and snorkeling are key draws for our readers. In Palau, an archipelago east of the Philippines, a must-do is snorkeling in Jellyfish Lake, which is home to millions of non-stinging jellyfish. The Great Barrier Reef, one of the planet's great ecological treasures, ranked No. 2; the surrounding islands offer one-of-a-kind chances to explore the sea life that surrounds it. Another highlight for readers familiar with this part of the world was access to natural terrain and outdoor activities. Tasmania, Australia, ranked fourth this year, is known for its protected parks. Travelers can hike through the preserves or visit one of the wildlife sanctuaries where injured or orphaned Tasmanian devils are rehabilitated. Moorea, No. 3 this year, is less well known than its neighbor Bora-Bora, but intrepid travelers praised it for its untrammeled scene, rating it higher than other islands in French Polynesia. Food and wine seem to be the factors that put Waiheke Island at the top this year. The New Zealand island is popular with visitors for its acres of vineyards and beautiful scenery. Kick back and sample one of the local wines while indulging in the fresh Kiwi dishes. We won’t blame you if you never want to leave. 
The Best Cities in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific in 2016
Gallery
For decades, travelers have made the long journey to Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific for the beautiful weather, gorgeous beaches, and welcoming locals. While the many islands in this part of the world deliver stunning scenery, the cities offer a wealth of cultural and culinary experiences to keep visitors coming back for more. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top cities, islandscruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and overall value. In Wellington, New Zealand, which ranked fourth in the category, Lord of the Rings fans raved about tours that guide visitors throughout the city and point out key locations where the movies were filmed. The local cultural museum was also a hit with many of our readers. No. 2 city Queenstown, meanwhile, is known for throwing a good party. One reader went so far as to call it the “Vegas of the South Pacific.” A number of readers applauded charming Melbourne, the second-highest-rated Australian city, for its public transportation and cleanliness. Hobart, the capital of Tasmania, offers tons of wildlife and hiking. The wine country isn't too bad, either. Sydney, this year’s top destination, had visitors marveling at the major architectural landmarks like the Sydney Opera House, as well as the city’s stunning white-sand beaches. Locals are open and accommodating, and the city is easy to navigate and filled with world-class restaurants, galleries, and fantastic shopping. Little wonder the city saw 33.1 million visitors in 2015; visit before everyone else does. 
The Best Resort Hotels in the South Pacific in 2016
Gallery
The South Pacific often lands high on travelers’ bucket lists. The views of the ocean, the fresh cuisine, and the simple ease of accommodations are hard to beat. But finding the perfect place to stay isn’t so easy. Do you choose something small near the water or a larger fantasy resort where the staff will cater to your every need? This year, we asked our readers to rank their favorite resorts and inns based on facilities, location, service, food, and value, for our World's Best Awards survey. It’s clear from the results that the French Polynesian islands have captured their hearts; every property in the top five can be found in this island group. Three of the top five resorts are in Bora-Bora, where properties are known for their thatched-roof, overwater villas.  The island’s InterContinental, St. Regis, and Four Seasons (home to some amazing plunge pools) all offer incredible spas and private lagoons, as well. In Moorea, the guests at the InterContinental loved the fact that they can snorkel without even having to take a boat out. Additionally, the resort hosts the Moorea Dolphin Center and Turtle Care Clinic. It’s The Brando, in Tetiaroa, however, that takes this year's grand prize. The resort, surrounded by white-sand beaches, also prides itself on being eco-friendly.  Read on for the full list.
The Best Resort Hotels in Australia and New Zealand in 2016
Gallery
As these resort hotels can attest, immersing yourself in jaw-dropping nature doesn’t have to mean sleeping in a tent. For outdoorsy folk heading to Australia and New Zealand, the region offers accommodations that encourage visitors to unwind in style. Some of these properties are perched on cliffs, with stunning views of the ocean; others are tucked inland and surrounded by wilderness. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotelscities, islandscruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. In the hotels category, readers rated properties on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Hotels were categorized as resort properties based on their locations. Qualia (bordering the Great Barrier Reef) and the Southern Ocean Lodge were recognized as the best in Australia. Guests at Qualia have little reason to leave the resort, but those who do — for a round of golf, perhaps — can do so by helicopter. Kangaroo Island, home to Southern Ocean Lodge, is covered in nature reserves; guests are encouraged to venture out and encounter the local wildlife, like koalas and kangaroos.  Over in New Zealand, guests at the Matakauri Lodge loved the fact that the property feels secluded despite being extremely close to Queenstown. The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, one of Matakauri’s sister properties, sits on 6,000 acres of pastureland and is a fantastic destination for those who really love food. The culinary team aims to produce as much as possible on site, including homemade breads, jams, and chocolate chip cookies. Topping this year’s list is Huka Lodge in Taupo, roughly in the center of New Zealand. Guests are treated to rooms on the Waikato River and activities that range from hiking to skydiving. “It's the most expensive property in New Zealand,” said T+L reader Susan C. Hennessey. “It is also the most spectacular.” 
The Best Resort Hotels in Hawaii in 2016
Gallery
Travelers have long looked to Hawaii as the perfect island getaway — and top-notch accommodations are not in short supply. There are oceanfront resorts where private villas have that spill right onto the sand, hotels that offer sunset views through floor-to-ceiling windows, and fine restaurants perched on cliffs. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islandscruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotels on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Properties were categorized as city or resort based on their locations, not on the features of any individual hotel. There were a number of repeat winners among Hawaii’s top resort hotels this year. The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, which came in at No. 3 spot, has appeared on the list for more than a decade, topping it several times. “All I can say is WOW,” one reader said. “We arrived and I felt like the red carpet was rolled out and we were VIPs.” The resort offers more than impressive service — like seven swimming pools, each with a distinctly different feel. King’s Pond is essentially an aquarium carved out of natural lava rock—you can swim among the more than 4,000 tropical fish that call it home. But one newcomer to the category had a very impressive showing: Montage Kapalua Bay, the No. 1 resort in Hawaii this year. All of the guest rooms have full gourmet kitchens, and several readers who took our survey remarked on the resort’s combination of mellowness and polish. The Spa Montage got high marks, too. For a romantic escape you can have a couples' treatment, then head for the Cliff House, the property’s private dining venue. Read on for the full list.
The Best Islands in Hawaii in 2016
Gallery
When choosing a Hawaiian island to visit, it’s almost impossible to go wrong. After all, the archipelago’s six main islands (there are over 125 in total) offer snowcapped volcanoes, amazing snorkeling, lava-rock deserts, some of the planet's best beaches, and ancient Polynesian culture. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islandscruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands on their natural attractions and beaches, activities and sights, food, friendliness, and overall value. For the fifth year in a row, Maui was dubbed the best of Hawaii’s isles. “We never tire of the beaches, activities, excellent restaurants, and lovely people,” said one reader, who has been visiting the island for 30 years. Hollywood A-listers relax at the island’s five-star spas, millionaires invest in property along the coast, and families come to soak up the sun and snorkel above the reefs. On the Big Island, you can spend the day on a spectacular golf course along the coast or hiking around Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. “A different landscape from any of the other Hawaiian islands,” opined one respondent. “Black volcanic beaches, tropical waterfalls, active volcanoes, the mountain region. It’s less touristy as well.” Kauai is known for its coastlines, waterfalls, and fantastic hiking. Adventurers can fill an entire vacation with exploring the cliffs, beaches, and waterfalls. One reader, who has been visiting the Hawaiian islands since 1957, said he can “feel more of the Ohana feeling on this island than any other.”  Read on for the full list.
The Best Resort Hotels in Florida in 2016
Gallery
Florida is rightly famous for its theme parks and beaches, but the state's upscale accommodations are pretty incredible, too.  Among Florida’s most notable hotels are pedigreed resorts, sleek beachfront towers, and elegant urban retreats. You need no more proof than our list of the Sunshine State’s best. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islandscruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. In the hotels category, readers rated properties on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Hotels were categorized as resort properties based on their locations. In Miami Beach, three hotels have our reader’s hearts. The Palms Hotel & Spa, which comes in at No. 10, offers chic rooms at an affordable price. Custom cocktails like the Painkiller, a mix of rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, cream of coconut, and nutmeg are an absolute hit on the beach. A few miles up the shore is the all-suite Carillon Miami Beach, whose blue-tinted windows overlook 750 feet of shoreline just 10 minutes from the heart of the city. “Carillon is unique because of its fitness class offerings and fabulous gym with a gorgeous view of the beach,” wrote one reader. “The spa has some unique services — I like the polar shower — you won't find anywhere else.” The trendy Como Metropolitan Miami Beach is the place to be seen. The property has attracted celebrities for its pool club and private access to the beach. This year, however, the top honor goes to the Gasparilla Inn, a 115-year-old bastion of gentility on the Gulf Coast. Guests can take a tennis lesson, sip sparkling wine on the beach, or tee off on the Pete Dye-designed golf course. The fluted columns and strict dress code bring visitors back to a more gracious age — or, as one reader put it, “simple elegance — the best of ‘old Florida.’" 
The Best Resort Hotels in California in 2016
Gallery
The Golden State has a lot to offer travelers: towering redwoods, 840 miles of coastline, the country’s most famous wine region, and 10 national parks, for starters. If you need a place to stay while enjoying California’s natural bounty, the choices are nearly as wonderful and varied, from oceanfront resorts to vineyard inns. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, citiesislandscruise linesspasairlines, and more. Readers rated hotels on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Properties were categorized as city or resort based on their locations. Perhaps unsurprisingly, wine-country properties proved tough to beat. You may be able to smell the ocean from the terrace of Montage Laguna Beach, which ranked seventh on our list. The Brewery Gulch Inn, an upscale-rustic property perched on a bluff on the Mendocino coast, made it to No. 5. And three of the top 10 resort hotels in California are in Napa and Sonoma counties. Meadowood Napa Valley, in St. Helena, offers an impressive range of activities, including golf, tennis, and croquet, while Bardessono, in the middle of the Napa Valley town of Yountville, offers personalized wine tours and in-room spa treatments. “Very luxurious without being stuffy,” was how one T+L reader described the hotel. “The rooms are state of the art, and the outdoor shower can't be beat.” Read on for the full list.
The Best Resort Hotels in the Midwest in 2016
Gallery
For many travelers, the Midwest conjures images of farms, cheese curds, and cities like Chicago, St. Louis, and Milwaukee. But, as these storied resorts showcase, there’s much more to the middle of the country than cornfields. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islandscruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotels on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Properties were categorized as city or resort based on their locations. Nearly all of the hotels on our Midwest list — a new category for the World’s Best Awards — are large, family-friendly destinations offering activities like golf and horseback riding. Top-five property Grand Hotel, on Mackinac Island in Michigan, was named one of the best hotels for families last year. Since its opening in 1887, the Grand Hotel has hosted countless famous guests, including Mark Twain and five U.S. presidents. Even today, visitors can feel as if they're stepping back in time, enjoying lawn games and elegant dining facilities. The No. 1 resort hotel in the Midwest, Big Cedar Lodge, boasts rustic cabins and lodges throughout the 800-acre property. When the weather is cold and snowy, families bundle up next to the wood-burning fireplaces and sip hot chocolate. In the summer, guests can relax in the pool and lazy river after a day hiking the trails. Read on for the full list.
The Best Resorts in the West in 2016
Gallery
If you're planning on heading to the Great American West, we know where you should stay. Take the lodge in Washington State’s wine country, for example, where every guest room has a stone fireplace and a tub for two. Or try the modern resort perched on the craggy Teton Mountains of Wyoming. Or at a Mission-inflected, cedar-beamed lodge on an Oregon river that offers “do nothing” as an official activity — on top of hiking, golfing, fishing, and visiting the spa. Those would be Willows Lodge, Amangani, and Tu Tu’ Tun Lodge, respectively, all among the 10 best resorts in the western U.S. this year. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islandscruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. In the hotels category, readers rated properties on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Hotels were categorized as city or resort properties based on their locations, and the West includes includes Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. California has its own list here. The properties that made this list had a few things in common. Several were in ski areas, including Montage Deer Valley, Utah (No. 10) and Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail, Colorado (No. 4). But readers also showed their affection for retreats away from ski towns. Montana’s Triple Creek Ranch, which in the past was voted best hotel in the world and is second in the region this year, offers luxurious log cabins featuring wood-burning fireplaces and big soaking tubs — and is especially popular for romantic getaways, thanks to its adults-only policy. At Tu Tu’ Tun Lodge, on the banks of the Rouge River in forested Gold Beach, Oregon, great service and peaceful surroundings are the main draws. “This is the gold standard for how a lodge should be run,” said one T+L reader. And in Colorado, Gateway Canyons Resort — this year’s best resort in the West — offers thrill seekers river rafting, rock climbing, and off-roading adventures. Owner John Hendricks (founder of the Discovery Channel) wants everyone who comes here to leave having tried something new. 
The Best Hotels in the South in 2016
Gallery
They have quite the reputation to live up to. Whether they’re oceanfront properties or horse-country mansions, resorts in th e American South might just be held to a higher standard of service and warmth, thanks to the old stereotype about the region’s hospitality. And they more than meet expectations. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islandscruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. In the hotels category, readers rated properties on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Hotels were categorized as city or resort properties based on their locations. Readers applauded the service at the top resorts in the South. “Phenomenal staff,” wrote one respondent about the Lodge at Sea Island Golf Club, No. 3 on our list. “Every detail is intentional; very little is overlooked or missed.” Meanwhile, a past guest of the Inn at Harbour Town in Hilton Head, South Carolina, which ranked sixth, found the staff to be “consistently wonderful.” Another commented that “you knew they were there to make your stay memorable.” North and South Carolina were the big hits of the Southern parade, making up half of the list between them. Readers loved the sense of history at the Old Edwards Inn & Spa in Highlands, North Carolina—the property dates back to 1880, but a recent multi-million-dollar renovation means it has modern amenities, including a 25,000-square-foot spa. “I wish I was back there right now,” one reader wrote, “enjoying a soak in the tub with the fire going in our cottage.” Down in South Carolina, the Willcox, in Aiken, snagged the top spot. Especially beloved by the horse set, the property is used as a training ground for equestrians. Guests can take riding lessons, participate in a foxhunt, and attend nearby horse races and polo matches. All levels welcome, of course.  
The Best Resorts in the American Northeast in 2016
Gallery
Whether you’re looking to spend your vacation on a rocky coastline, in rolling farmland, or in a verdant valley surrounded by mountains, there’s a spot in the Northeastern U.S. for you. The best resorts in the area, from Maine down to Maryland, provide a slew of outdoor activities as well as pampering experiences for those looking for a little bit of rejuvenation. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islandscruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. In the hotels category, readers rated properties on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Hotels were categorized as city or resort properties based on their locations. Rhode Island takes the Northeast trophy, with three out of the 10 properties in the list. Westerly’s Weekapaug Inn sits on the edge of quaint Quonochontaug Pond, and looks less like a hotel and more like a grand 19th-century estate. “Truly a remarkable treat along the New England coast,” as one survey-taker put it. The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport and Ocean House in Watch Hill provide serious doses of Gilded Age–style glamour. In Vermont, No. 2 Twin Farms, in Barnard (one of two resorts in the Green Mountain State that made this year’s top 10, along with the Pitcher Inn), had readers raving about the impeccable service. “The staff is friendly, warm, and seems to be there to make your every wish come true,” said a guest. The only Pennsylvania property that cracked the top 10 also happens to be the winner. The Lodge at Glendorn, in Bradford, is a foodie’s dream. Guest can forage, hunt, or fish for ingredients in the surrounding forest before handing their finds to the chef, who uses it to prepare the night’s dinner. Read on for the full list. 
The Best National Parks Products to Celebrate the Service’s Centennial
Gallery
You go to the national parks for the experience, of course. But it would be almost un-American to leave without a product of some sort. Naturally, nearly every location in the park system has a gift shop or five full of stuff you can buy to remember your visit: hand-carved bear statues at Great Smoky Mountains, turquoise at Grand Canyon, coffee mugs and key chains everywhere. Go ahead, buy one of those tchotchkes when you’re at your park. It’s part of the experience. But there are also many other great brands and individuals turning out unique and inspired parks-related art, souvenirs, and memorabilia. Some have been at it for a while; others are doing special editions of product lines timed to this centennial year. From blankets and pillows to postcards and posters, here are some of our favorites.  For more stories celebrating the centennial of the national parks, head here. »
