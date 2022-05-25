John Clifford

For more than 30 years, Clifford has been crafting celebratory itineraries that are anything but cookie cutter. His industry contacts result in benefits like suites in sold-out hotels, tours led by the hotel managers themselves, and guides vetted for their LGBTQ-friendliness, even in places like the Middle East. He also goes to great lengths to arrange unforgettable singular experiences. On a recent trip to Palermo, Sicily, he arranged for his guests to take a cooking class with a countess, who shared her families’ recipes that have been handed down by word of mouth for generations.



Clifford is also applauded for his extensive hotel knowledge. He’ll pair clients with hidden gems like a suite from a chic boutique in The Catskills to an ultimate glamping getaway in Luang Prabang. He’s often invited to scout new hideaways long before they’re on the radar of the mainstream, giving his clients an inside track to new experiences long before they hit social media stardom.