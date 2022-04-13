John Bowe

John Bowe has written and traveled the world since his teens. He has written for The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, GQ, The Nation, McSweeney's, and This American Life, and is the author and co-editor of several books, oral histories, and screenplays. His work has been featured and reviewed in the Harvard Business Review, The New York Times, and he has appeared on CNN, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, the BBC, and many others.

* Author of "I Have Something to Say: Mastering the Art of Public Speaking in an Age of Disconnection" (Random House, 2021)
* Author of "Nobodies: Modern American Slave Labor and the Dark Side of the New Global Economy" (Random House, 2007)
* Co-editor of "GIG: Americans Talk About Their Jobs" (with Sabin Streeter and Marisa Bowe)
* Editor of "US: Americans Talk About Love" (Faber America, 2010)
* Co-wrote the screenplay for the film "Basquiat" with Julian Schnabel
* Recipient of the J. Anthony Lukas Work-in-Progress Award; the Sydney Hillman Award for journalists, writers, and public figures who pursue social justice and public policy for the common good; the Richard J. Margolis Award, dedicated to journalism that combines social concern and humor; and the Harry Chapin Media Award, for reportage of hunger- and poverty-related issues.
After the Events of 2020, One Writer Found Comfort in Chasing the Total Solar Eclipse in Chile
Article
After an unimaginable year, traveling across continents to glimpse a total solar eclipse seemed to be the only thing that made sense.
Advertisement
Surf, Turf, and Plenty of Wine in Uruguay
Article
The country's beach scene is known as one of the best in South America. But the epicurean delights of its rich, ranch-filled interior and rolling winelands have been less explored — until now.
Photographing Argentina
Article
Master class with Argentina's master photographer, Aldo Sessa, turns a tour of Buenos Aires into a lesson in beauty, history, and the perils of perfection.
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com