John Bowe

John Bowe has written and traveled the world since his teens. He has written for The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, GQ, The Nation, McSweeney's, and This American Life, and is the author and co-editor of several books, oral histories, and screenplays. His work has been featured and reviewed in the Harvard Business Review, The New York Times, and he has appeared on CNN, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, the BBC, and many others.



* Author of "I Have Something to Say: Mastering the Art of Public Speaking in an Age of Disconnection" (Random House, 2021)

* Author of "Nobodies: Modern American Slave Labor and the Dark Side of the New Global Economy" (Random House, 2007)

* Co-editor of "GIG: Americans Talk About Their Jobs" (with Sabin Streeter and Marisa Bowe)

* Editor of "US: Americans Talk About Love" (Faber America, 2010)

* Co-wrote the screenplay for the film "Basquiat" with Julian Schnabel

* Recipient of the J. Anthony Lukas Work-in-Progress Award; the Sydney Hillman Award for journalists, writers, and public figures who pursue social justice and public policy for the common good; the Richard J. Margolis Award, dedicated to journalism that combines social concern and humor; and the Harry Chapin Media Award, for reportage of hunger- and poverty-related issues.