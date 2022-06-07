Jim Atkinson

Jim Atkinson has been working as a journalist in Texas for more than 40 years. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Esquire, Gourmet, GQ, The New York Times, Playboy, Self, Town & Country, and Travel + Leisure. Jim began his career as a courthouse reporter for the Dallas Times Herald and a political correspondent for Dallas KERA-TV Channel 13. In the 1970s, he co-founded D Magazine, the city magazine of Dallas, and worked there for seven years as an editor and writer. He began writing for Texas Monthly in 1981 and still serves as a contributing editor. In addition to covering crime, Jim regularly reports on travel, the environment, health, and medical science. He lives in Dallas with his wife, Ann.



* Author of two books, "Evidence of Love, A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs" (Texas Monthly Press, l984) and "The View from Nowhere" (HarperCollins, l987)

* Won 12 awards for his medical reporting, including several Anson Jones Awards and awards from the Mental Health Association and American Cancer Society

* Won awards from the American Bar Association and Dallas Bar Association for his crime and legal reporting

* Received a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Texas