Jillian Dara

For the past decade, Jillian Dara has worked as a researcher, writer, editor, and fact checker for more than a dozen publications in the lifestyle genre. She covers travel, culture, spirits, wine, and personalities. Outside of Travel + Leisure, her work has appeared in USA Today, Elite Traveler, Forbes, Wine Enthusiast, Michelin Guides, and Hemispheres, among others. Traveling, eating, and imbibing may be part of the "job" but Jillian truly believes in the whimsical power of a local culinary experience or traditional spirit to bond strangers in the most chance of circumstances. Her go-tos are a symmetric charcuterie board and a dry martini — dirty.