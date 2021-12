Jill K. Robinson's words and images have appeared in more than 50 publications, including travel and adventure stories for Travel + Leisure, AFAR, National Geographic, Conde Nast Traveler, Outside, and more. She has won Lowell Thomas, Society of American Travel Writers, and American Society of Journalists and Authors awards for her writing and photography. Jill is a tequila aficionado and enjoys surfing south swells.