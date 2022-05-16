Jill Krasny

20 Reasons to Visit Buenos Aires Now Gallery

It’s impossible to capture the charm of Buenos Aires in one description. Its restaurant and art scene is vibrant as ever, with new venues opening nearly each day. And its historic cafes are always alluring — and ideal for some prime people-watching — while its speakeasy scene remains impossibly cool. It’s not an exaggeration to say Buenos Aires has something for everyone, that is, if you’re willing to look for it. Buenos Aires is a dynamic place whose sophistication and fashionable locals echo Western capitals like Milan, and where reinvention is as valued as the past. Rollercoaster politics aside, Buenos Aires is proud of its literary heritage — heroes new and old like Silvina Ocampo, Jose Luis Borges and Samanta Schewblin — and it shows in its lively bookstores and historical landmarks. The city also it loves its steak — how can it not when you pair it with Malbec — which almost always guarantees a great meal. If those aren’t enough reasons to entice you to go, here are 20 more to put on your radar.