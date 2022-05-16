Jill Krasny

Jill Krasny is a freelance journalist based in New York. For the past decade, she has contributed to publications such as The New York Times, The Economist's 1843 Magazine, The Financial Times, Domino, and Inc. Magazine. Prior to going freelance, Jill was a senior staff writer at Esquire, where she managed the site's book coverage and compiled monthly roundups of unmissable texts. Before that, she wrote for Inc., where she frequently profiled creative entrepreneurs like Yael Aflalo of Reformation and Christina Tosi of Momofuku Milk Bar.

* 10+ years of journalism experience
* Received a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Southern California
10 Gorgeous Islands for Your Next Postcard-perfect Vacation
Gallery
Most people think of islands as havens for swimming, sunning and seafood. And while many are, the world's best islands offer so much more. From world-class whiskey to extraordinary wildlife, from natural wonders to historic attractions — these destinations expand the meaning of "islands." Whether you're exploring ancient artifacts in Paros or snorkeling the Thunderball Grotto in the Bahamas, these islands will make for an unforgettable vacation. Sun worshipers will find glassy clear waters and spectacular coastlines on the Greek island of Milos, while Paros, with its low-key vibe, wins over curious visitors with incredible granite formations. Nearly 20 hours away by plane, Bali beckons with sizzling beach clubs, beautiful villas, and world-class spas. Still further, the Maldives entrances with secluded bungalows overlooking lagoons. No matter what your desires, there's an island to pique your interest. To help you decide where to book your next flight, we've compiled a list of 10 islands everyone ought to have on their bucket list. From hubs for adventure to storybook castles, birdwatcher's paradises, whale watching and more, the islands here offer something for anyone who revels in seeing the world.
Advertisement
10 of the Best U.S. Road Trips for Families
Article
These family road trips feature stunning scenery, unique landmarks, and more.
20 Gorgeous, Green Destinations Where You Can Have an Eco-friendly Vacation
Article
20 Reasons to Visit Buenos Aires Now
Gallery
It’s impossible to capture the charm of Buenos Aires in one description. Its restaurant and art scene is vibrant as ever, with new venues opening nearly each day. And its historic cafes are always alluring — and ideal for some prime people-watching — while its speakeasy scene remains impossibly cool. It’s not an exaggeration to say Buenos Aires has something for everyone, that is, if you’re willing to look for it. Buenos Aires is a dynamic place whose sophistication and fashionable locals echo Western capitals like Milan, and where reinvention is as valued as the past. Rollercoaster politics aside, Buenos Aires is proud of its literary heritage — heroes new and old like Silvina Ocampo, Jose Luis Borges and Samanta Schewblin — and it shows in its lively bookstores and historical landmarks. The city also it loves its steak — how can it not when you pair it with Malbec — which almost always guarantees a great meal. If those aren’t enough reasons to entice you to go, here are 20 more to put on your radar.
How Much Should You Tip Room Service? (Video)
Video
How to Spend the Perfect Day on Croatia's Most Magical Island
Article
These Are the Craziest Roads in the World
Gallery
There’s nothing like hitting the road, little on the agenda but scoping the sites (and, of course, stopping somewhere for lunch). It’s one of life’s simplest pleasures, and a terrific way to see a location up close. From the dreamy Amalfi coast to Argentina’s mysterious Ruta 40, which runs parallel to the majestic Andes Mountains, there’s a world out there just waiting to be discovered from the comfort of your rental car. That’s not to say every wild road deserves a visit. Some roads are so hazardous even seasoned pros will try to avoid them, while others demand the practiced patience of a zen master, their paths are so treacherous to drive on. Wherever you decide to venture, be sure to check conditions beforehand and do your best to keep your car and companions safe. A twisting and turning highway may sound enticing, but, as the list below proves, some of the craziest roads in the world can be downright deadly.
Advertisement
Everything You Need to Know About Traveling With a Baby
Article
Never let your baby fly the plane.
10 Caribbean Getaways Where You Can Have Your Own Private Pool With a View
Gallery
Many of the islands affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria last year are making a comeback, welcoming visitors and announcing to the world that they are open for business. Jamaica is booming with standouts like Jewel Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Half Moon, while Puerto Rico is bouncing back with big names like Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve that reopened this month. And those aren't the only options. You can rent your own private villa and have your own pool — with a view. For many, the word “villa” conjures images of jet-setting celebrities. But the path to your own private villa isn’t as expensive as you might think. If you have a good idea of what you’re looking for, and when, you can easily come out ahead. Do your homework, taking time to sleuth properties on Google Earth and Street View, and always use a secure payment system to ensure you don’t get scammed. For more tips on renting a villa with confidence, this guide should be a great help. If money isn’t an issue, but you aren’t sure where to start looking, allow us to present this curated list of Caribbean rentals you need to book now. In sunny Antigua and Barbuda, a stylish oceanfront villa boasts a top-level room with a sun deck. In Jamaica, you can forgo the all-inclusive scene for something much more luxurious: your own spacious villa with all the trimmings one would expect from a five-star resort. Not convinced renting a villa’s the best way to go? Villa Nonna, a five-suite manse in St. John with an infinity-style pool overlooking the ocean should help change your mind.
These Are the Craziest Roads in the World
Gallery
There’s nothing like hitting the road, little on the agenda but scoping the sites (and, of course, stopping somewhere for lunch). It’s one of life’s simplest pleasures, and a terrific way to see a location up close. From the dreamy Amalfi coast to Argentina’s mysterious Ruta 40, which runs parallel to the majestic Andes Mountains, there’s a world out there just waiting to be discovered from the comfort of your rental car. That’s not to say every wild road deserves a visit. Some roads are so hazardous even seasoned pros will try to avoid them, while others demand the practiced patience of a zen master, their paths are so treacherous to drive on. Wherever you decide to venture, be sure to check conditions beforehand and do your best to keep your car and companions safe. A twisting and turning highway may sound enticing, but, as the list below proves, some of the craziest roads in the world can be downright deadly.
Everything You Need to Know About Traveling With a Baby
Article
Never let your baby fly the plane.
10 Caribbean Getaways Where You Can Have Your Own Private Pool With a View
Gallery
Many of the islands affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria last year are making a comeback, welcoming visitors and announcing to the world that they are open for business. Jamaica is booming with standouts like Jewel Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Half Moon, while Puerto Rico is bouncing back with big names like Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve that reopened this month. And those aren't the only options. You can rent your own private villa and have your own pool — with a view. For many, the word “villa” conjures images of jet-setting celebrities. But the path to your own private villa isn’t as expensive as you might think. If you have a good idea of what you’re looking for, and when, you can easily come out ahead. Do your homework, taking time to sleuth properties on Google Earth and Street View, and always use a secure payment system to ensure you don’t get scammed. For more tips on renting a villa with confidence, this guide should be a great help. If money isn’t an issue, but you aren’t sure where to start looking, allow us to present this curated list of Caribbean rentals you need to book now. In sunny Antigua and Barbuda, a stylish oceanfront villa boasts a top-level room with a sun deck. In Jamaica, you can forgo the all-inclusive scene for something much more luxurious: your own spacious villa with all the trimmings one would expect from a five-star resort. Not convinced renting a villa’s the best way to go? Villa Nonna, a five-suite manse in St. John with an infinity-style pool overlooking the ocean should help change your mind.
10 Winter Adventures to Put on Your Bucket List
Gallery
While the northern hemisphere makes its way to summer, winter adventures around the world are getting even cooler. Tourism to once-remote destinations is booming — Antarctica saw 38,478 visitors during the 2015-2016 season, according to the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO), and the total number of foreign overnight visitors to Iceland notched around 1.8 million in 2016. Boutique-style adventures that combine luxury with daredevil sports are also gaining traction among millennials. For some, that means catching a speedy two-hour flight from Punta Arenas, in Chilean Patagonia, to King George Island to explore the glassy landscape on snowshoe. For others, it means swimming the Blue Lagoon, set in Iceland’s south west, away from the bustling crowds. Whether you crave a midnight dip, or powder skiing by water, the adventures gathered here are sure to get your pulse racing. We've rounded up everything from private yacht charters that attempt the Northwest Passage — a 900-mile “shortcut” above North America that eluded seafarers for centuries — to the rare opportunity to explore a dormant volcano. Like your adventure glammed up? The Blue Lagoon’s first luxury hotel has you covered, with Lava Cove, a subterranean spa nestled deep in volcanic rock. Here are 10 chilly weather adventures you’ll want to put on your bucket list now.
Why the Atacama Salt Flats Are Like Nowhere Else on Earth
Gallery
In northern Chile, a short drive south from the local capital of San Pedro, you'll find one of the world’s most alluring treasures: the Atacama Salt Flats. One of the driest areas in the world — so dry it hardly sees more than 1 mm of rainfall in an entire year — it’s also one of the most conflicted, due its history and unforgiving environment. The Andes mountains borders it on the east while to the west lies a secondary mountain range, Cordillera de Domeyko. There are also volcanoes, including the Aguas Calientes, Acamarachi and the Lincancabur. The salt flats were the site (and much of the cause) of the War of the Pacific, also called the Saltpeter War. During this time, Chile obtained most of the valuable mineral-rich territory desired by Bolivia and Peru, which went on to shape much of Bolivia’s economic identity and wedged Chile between the borders of Argentina, Bolivia and Peru. Related:6 Hikes That Will Take You Around the World Still, there is astounding beauty in this remote desert. The Valle de Luna, or Moon Valley, lives up to its name with an extraterrestrial appearance that has inspired onlookers for centuries. And while you may be tempted to look downward, the night skies are as wondrous as the sand thanks to the absence of light pollution, arid climate and high altitude. No wonder the European Southern Observatory maintains two astronomical bases here: Paranal Observatory and La Silla Observatory. Would-be travelers will find many ways to explore Atacama, some with trips into the Andes or activities focused on wellness. Others even offer a chance to glimpse the rings of Saturn at night. Whatever you do, just be sure to go.
Advertisement
7 Travel Habits Frequent Fliers Swear By
Gallery
Remember how George Clooney’s ultra-slick character in “Up in the Air” had everything ready to go before he passed through security? Well, seasoned world travelers are just like that, too — they know where they’re going, pack what they need, and don’t waste precious minutes at check-in. Here’s what you need to know to fly like a pro in the era of long airport security lines.
The Best Trips to Take in Your 30s
Gallery
Your 30s are a magical time. You’re a fully formed adult, with all the responsibility that adulthood entails, but you might also have disposable income to spend. Thirty-year-olds “are not looking to save money necessarily, they’re looking to spend it quickly,” says Andrea Malis, a travel advisor with Comeback Odyssey Travel in Tuscon, Arizona, of her millennial clients. And since so many are pressed for time, it isn’t uncommon for these travelers to pack as much as they can into a fairly short time frame. “In four days, they’ll do what a retiree would take three weeks to do,” Malis says. With help from a handful of seasoned travel experts, we chose the best trips to take in your 30s, whether you’re looking to sample fine Malbec, hike Machu Picchu, or clock in some spa time. Each offers rich opportunities for seeing the world—and yourself—from a wholly new vantage point.
15 Rules for Every First-Time Airbnb Host
Gallery
When Inez Valk put a clawfoot tub in the upstairs bedroom of her Delaware country house, she didn’t anticipate that guests would get carried away “by the romance of their surroundings,” as she delicately puts it, overflowing the tub so bathwater seeped through the floorboards. “We urgently—but gingerly—knocked on the door and were greeted by flushed, sheepish guests,” she recalls. “Then we called a plumber.” Becoming a successful Airbnb host isn’t just about landing a booking; it’s about what happens after the guests arrive. You wouldn’t know that from looking at Airbnb’s website, however. For all its splashy photos and big, useful maps, Airbnb focuses more on the nuts and bolts of hosting—regulations, insurance and safety—rather than offering helpful tips for choosing bed linens, schmoozing with guests and, for better or worse, setting the mood. Related: How to be the Perfect Airbnb Guest “People who have chosen to go this route are not just looking for a well-appointed hotel room,” Valk says. “They are looking to engage their imaginations.” (Which may mean finding imaginative uses for a beautiful clawfoot tub.) First-time Airbnb hosts need to think beyond nailing the practical bullet points—“the requisite number of glasses, blackout curtains and packaged bathroom products,” according to Valk—and consider why travelers are paying to live in a stranger’s house in the first place. Natascha Folens, an interior designer in Washington, D.C., who specializes in Airbnb rentals and runs two of her own in Middleburg, Virginia, and Ibiza, Spain, echoes this sentiment. “If you search in D.C., you get over 1,000 properties,” she says. “So how do you stand out?” We asked Valk, Folens and interior designer Michelle Prentice, who rents a historic cottage in Beaufort, South Carolina, for some pointers on doing just that. For more on the culture of home-sharing, read our feature on the Airbnb Open.  
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com