Jill Krasny

Most people think of islands as havens for swimming, sunning and seafood. And while many are, the world's best islands offer so much more. From world-class whiskey to extraordinary wildlife, from natural wonders to historic attractions — these destinations expand the meaning of "islands." Whether you're exploring ancient artifacts in Paros or snorkeling the Thunderball Grotto in the Bahamas, these islands will make for an unforgettable vacation. Sun worshipers will find glassy clear waters and spectacular coastlines on the Greek island of Milos, while Paros, with its low-key vibe, wins over curious visitors with incredible granite formations. Nearly 20 hours away by plane, Bali beckons with sizzling beach clubs, beautiful villas, and world-class spas. Still further, the Maldives entrances with secluded bungalows overlooking lagoons. No matter what your desires, there's an island to pique your interest. To help you decide where to book your next flight, we've compiled a list of 10 islands everyone ought to have on their bucket list. From hubs for adventure to storybook castles, birdwatcher's paradises, whale watching and more, the islands here offer something for anyone who revels in seeing the world.
It’s impossible to capture the charm of Buenos Aires in one description. Its restaurant and art scene is vibrant as ever, with new venues opening nearly each day. And its historic cafes are always alluring — and ideal for some prime people-watching — while its speakeasy scene remains impossibly cool. It’s not an exaggeration to say Buenos Aires has something for everyone, that is, if you’re willing to look for it. Buenos Aires is a dynamic place whose sophistication and fashionable locals echo Western capitals like Milan, and where reinvention is as valued as the past. Rollercoaster politics aside, Buenos Aires is proud of its literary heritage — heroes new and old like Silvina Ocampo, Jose Luis Borges and Samanta Schewblin — and it shows in its lively bookstores and historical landmarks. The city also it loves its steak — how can it not when you pair it with Malbec — which almost always guarantees a great meal. If those aren’t enough reasons to entice you to go, here are 20 more to put on your radar.
There’s nothing like hitting the road, little on the agenda but scoping the sites (and, of course, stopping somewhere for lunch). It’s one of life’s simplest pleasures, and a terrific way to see a location up close. From the dreamy Amalfi coast to Argentina’s mysterious Ruta 40, which runs parallel to the majestic Andes Mountains, there’s a world out there just waiting to be discovered from the comfort of your rental car. That’s not to say every wild road deserves a visit. Some roads are so hazardous even seasoned pros will try to avoid them, while others demand the practiced patience of a zen master, their paths are so treacherous to drive on. Wherever you decide to venture, be sure to check conditions beforehand and do your best to keep your car and companions safe. A twisting and turning highway may sound enticing, but, as the list below proves, some of the craziest roads in the world can be downright deadly.
Many of the islands affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria last year are making a comeback, welcoming visitors and announcing to the world that they are open for business. Jamaica is booming with standouts like Jewel Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Half Moon, while Puerto Rico is bouncing back with big names like Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve that reopened this month. And those aren't the only options. You can rent your own private villa and have your own pool — with a view. For many, the word “villa” conjures images of jet-setting celebrities. But the path to your own private villa isn’t as expensive as you might think. If you have a good idea of what you’re looking for, and when, you can easily come out ahead. Do your homework, taking time to sleuth properties on Google Earth and Street View, and always use a secure payment system to ensure you don’t get scammed. For more tips on renting a villa with confidence, this guide should be a great help. If money isn’t an issue, but you aren’t sure where to start looking, allow us to present this curated list of Caribbean rentals you need to book now. In sunny Antigua and Barbuda, a stylish oceanfront villa boasts a top-level room with a sun deck. In Jamaica, you can forgo the all-inclusive scene for something much more luxurious: your own spacious villa with all the trimmings one would expect from a five-star resort. Not convinced renting a villa’s the best way to go? Villa Nonna, a five-suite manse in St. John with an infinity-style pool overlooking the ocean should help change your mind.