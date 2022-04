Jill K. Robinson

Based in California, Jill K. Robinson travels the world to report on adventure, culture, and food and drink. Her San Francisco expertise is highlighted in her book, "100 Things to Do in San Francisco Before You Die," and she's currently working on three books for 2022 and 2023 publication dates that venture from San Francisco to the United States outdoors and global cuisine.



* Won Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism and American Society of Journalists and Authors awards for her work