Jessica Poitevien
Remarkable Video Shows an Unusually Large Meteor Lighting Up the Sky in Norway
Article
The meteor was only visible for about five seconds.
This Chinatown Museum Survived a Devastating Fire and the Pandemic — and It's Finally Open in NYC
Video
There's also a new exhibit featuring a timeline detailing the racism that Asians and Asian Americans have experienced for generations.
Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Songs Have Been Compiled Into a Playlist — Listen to It Now
Video
Musicians featured on the playlist include Iggy Pop, The Beach Boys, and David Bowie.
This Florida Hotel Is Offering the World's Largest and Tallest Escape Room Experience
Video
The Escape at Hilton Orlando experience is available now through Oct. 31.
Declassified Documents Reveal Bill Clinton Declined Queen Elizabeth's Invitation for Tea so He Could Explore London Like a Tourist
Video
Former President Bill Clinton wanted to explore London like a tourist, visiting gardens and sampling Indian food.
This Luxury Cruise Line Adds Solo Cabins to Its Fleet — and They Come With Balconies
Video
The single-occupancy cabins will make their debut in 2023.
Halloween Horror Nights Return to Universal Theme Parks
Video
Halloween Horror Nights will start in early September and run through Oct. 31.
London's Artsy Shoreditch District Is Getting a New Lifestyle Hotel
Article
The property will open on Aug. 2 after an extensive redesign.
This New Initiative Wants to Change the Way Americans Think About Plantation Tourism
Article
There are more than 600 plantations in the U.S., but only one focuses on and memorializes the experiences of the enslaved people who lived there.
Hawaii Is Giving Away Hundreds of Goats to Save a Historic Park
Video
Local officials expect to give away about 700 goats.
This Company Will Pay You and Your BFF $10,000 to Stay in Multimillion-dollar Vacation Homes
Article
The pair of winners will stay in three luxury homes in California and Arizona.
The Backstreet Boys Are Planning a Christmas-themed Las Vegas Residency — Here's How to Get Tickets
Video
"A Very Backstreet Christmas Party" will feature new songs from the boy band's upcoming Christmas album.
New York's Outdoor Dining Plan Extended for Another Year
Video
The newly extended program allows restaurants to use municipal spaces for outdoor seating.
Get a 'Backstage' Peek at the Colosseum As Underground Levels Open to Tourists for the First Time
Video
It took more than two years to restore the corridors and vaults of the Colosseum's underground level.
Jason Derulo's New TikTok Challenge Could Win You a Five-star Vacation Worth $50,000
Video
The grand prize is complete with a five-star hotel stay and transportation via private jet.
Iceland Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions for Locals and Visitors
Video
Restrictions for vaccinated travelers entering Iceland will ease starting July 1.
This New European Rail Company Is Launching Sleeper Trains That Are Basically Like a 'Hotel on Rails'
Video
The first route of the Midnight Trains service is expected to launch in 2024.
Hotels.com Is Looking for Someone to Spend a Month in the Most Epic Hotels on the Las Vegas Strip
Video
The Hotel Resident will spend a month in four different properties, each with their own special perks.
Explore the Galapagos on a Small-ship Cruise With This Expedition Travel Company
Video
Hurtigruten Expeditions cruises to the Galapagos, in partnership with Metropolitan Touring, will begin in January 2022.
This City in Mississippi Was Just Added to the Historical Lafayette Trail
Video
The Lafayette Trail includes 25 historical markers spread across 13 states, with plans to add many more.
This Company Is Helping Campers Rebook Canceled Reservations at Sold Out Parks
Video
Campnab makes it easy for campers to book canceled reservations from sold out parks.
Paris's Arc de Triomphe Is Getting a Temporary Makeover This Fall
Video
The iconic Paris landmark will be covered in silvery blue fabric and red rope for 16 days.
Hilton Launches New Technology Allowing Travelers to Book Connecting Rooms
Video
The technology will be available across all 18 Hilton brands worldwide.
This New Booking Platform Connects Remote Workers With Unique Local Stays - From French Castles to Greek Eco Farms
Video
Floasis offers unique local stays in 50 locations all over Europe.
The Four Seasons Launched a New Collection of European Road Trips
Video
The collection includes six road trip itineraries filled with insider travel tips.
