Jessica Plautz

It's that time of year again, when comic fans, costumed characters, and film buffs descend on San Diego
, California. That's right. It's Comic-Con. And in honor of the biggest comics convention of the year, we're highlighting the best comic book stores all across the U.S. From Florida's Emerald City to Washington's Arcane Comics, these are the best places to find all the DC and Marvel your heart desires. Related:40 Trips Based on 40 of the Greatest Movies of All Time
To determine the ranking, Yelp
looked at both the quantity and quality of reviews for comics businesses. The results are limited to three businesses per state to ensure geographic diversity. So whether or not you're able to make it to San Diego this year, these are the stores where you can find everything you want, any time of year.