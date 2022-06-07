Jessica Bowne

Jessica Bowne is a freelance writer and social media producer specializing in travel, wellness, and lifestyle content. She is a former editor-in-chief of Modern Luxury Weddings and senior editor of Boston Common Magazine. Jessica began her career at Cape Cod Magazine, where she started as an editorial assistant and worked her way up to managing editor. For six years, she held editorial roles at Niche Media, overseeing the brand's 11 websites, including Boston Common, Gotham, and Ocean Drive. Today, she serves as the associate director of programs and communications at Harvard University. She is also a freelance writer, creating print and digital content for clients including Robb Report, Mandarin Oriental Hotels' website, Trulia, Iberian Airways' Ronda magazine, Refinery Hotel (NYC), The Southern New England Home, Southern New England Living, Southern New England Weddings, Southern New England Weddings: Destinations, and Cape Cod Travel Guide.



* 10+ years of experience as a writer and editor

* Received a bachelor's degree in English and history from Colby College