Jessica Benavides Canepa

Jessica Benavides Canepa is a lifestyle journalist and editor with a focus on luxury travel, food, wellness, and design. She has over a decade of experience collaborating with top international brands and publications. Her articles have appeared in Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Robb Report, Marie Claire, BBC Travel, The Telegraph, and more.



* Studied communications at Le Sorbonne in Paris, culture studies in Shanghai, and art history in Florence

* Received a bachelor's degree in interior design from London's Design Institute

* Traveled to 50+ countries on four continents