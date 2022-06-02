Jessica Benavides Canepa

Jessica Benavides Canepa is a lifestyle journalist and editor with a focus on luxury travel, food, wellness, and design. She has over a decade of experience collaborating with top international brands and publications. Her articles have appeared in Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Robb Report, Marie Claire, BBC Travel, The Telegraph, and more.

* Studied communications at Le Sorbonne in Paris, culture studies in Shanghai, and art history in Florence
* Received a bachelor's degree in interior design from London's Design Institute
* Traveled to 50+ countries on four continents
How to Travel to the Balearic Islands
Article
This popular region of Spain includes Majorca, Ibiza, Menorca, and Formentera. Here’s how to plan—and enjoy—a trip to the archipelago.
Advertisement
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com