Jesse Ashlock

Jim Morrison said it: “The West is the best.” These extraordinary properties, all of which highlight the diverse natural landscape of the inland and coastal West (excluding California, which has its own category), prove the point. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Hotels were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. Like many of the resorts on this list, this year’s top Western resort hotel, the Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming, derives much of its character from the rugged terrain and open spaces of the mountains that surround it. It’s an old-fashioned dude ranch that sits between the pristine Sierra Madre range and Medicine Bow National Forest in the southern part of the state, but the accommodations are far from rustic. “Cabins are appointed in a luxurious, Ralph-Lauren style,” said one reader. “Bravo!” The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch is one of several here that celebrate the frontier traditions of the West. The spirit of old Montana infuses both Triple Creek Ranch and the Ranch at Rock Creek. If your idea of a getaway involves horseback riding and fly-fishing, these are truly places for you. “Best family vacation I have ever been on,” said one fan of the Ranch at Rock Creek. “They had amazing summer activities such as shooting, a ropes course, a weekly rodeo, and a barn dance. Can’t ask for more.” Last year’s winner, Gateway Canyons Resort, in the dramatic red-rock country of southwestern Colorado, remains one of the country’s top destinations for outdoor-adventure enthusiasts, offering hiking, riding, whitewater rafting, mountain biking, rock climbing, and more. Reveling still further in its Colorado identity, this year the property hosted its inaugural Gateway to Craft Beer festival during Memorial Day weekend. Two other properties in Colorado, the Hotel Jerome in Aspen and the Sebastian in Vail, cater more directly to winter-sports lovers. Summer travelers who prefer a slower pace can head to Oregon to relax at a pair of golf resorts, the Brasada Ranch in Bend and the Salishan Spa & Golf Resort, just off the Pacific on the central Oregon coast. To see the sun set over the water, try the Stephanie Inn, a bit farther north, or the Woodmark Hotel & Still Spa on the shores of Lake Washington, just outside of Seattle.
When it comes to Asian cities, T+L readers are shifting their allegiances. This year’s World’s Best list leans heavily toward ancient traditional capitals and tropical resort towns, rather than the sprawling, futuristic super-cities that have often dominated the rankings in the past. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value. Readers hailed the Thai city of Chiang Mai, which topped the list for the second year in a row, for its intimacy, often contrasting it with more crowded Bangkok. (Not that they don’t love Bangkok; it also made the list.) “Chiang Mai was one of the most humbling and amazing cities I visited in Thailand,” said one. “I swam with elephants, ate endless street food, explored temples, and even fell in love with a stranger.” What more can you ask for? Several of the other winners in Southeast Asia earned praise for their strong cultural offerings and friendly locals. Luang Prabang, in Laos, famous for its 24 UNESCO World Heritage-designated temples, was described as “phenomenal,” “incredibly spiritual,” and “peaceful.” High up in the interior of the island of Bali, Ubud continues to draw those who favor the arts and reflection — rather than beaches and parties. “I loved everything about Ubud,” said one reader. “I was spoiled by the kind and thoughtful people I met everywhere I went.” The list, however, isn’t without its big metropolises: in addition to Bangkok, Tokyo made the cut once again. Readers’ favorite Japanese city, however, remains the temple-filled imperial capital of Kyoto, which they praised for its timelessness and sense of tradition. The addition of Thimphu, the capital of the kingdom of Bhutan, reflects travelers’ growing interest in this tiny nation high in the Himalayas. The forthcoming opening of five Six Senses lodges, meant to be experienced on a circuit through the country, will raise the city’s profile still further. Read on to see the full top 10.
The north is on the rise. This year, the first seven of the top 10 resort hotels in California are all from the upper half of the Golden State. Most can be found in in the counties of Napa, Sonoma, and Mendocino, the beloved land of wine and redwoods north of San Francisco. This year’s top two winners, however, belong to properties elsewhere in the north. Rosewood CordeValle, a luxury resort with its own championship golf course and vineyard, is tucked away in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, while Château du Sureau, near Yosemite, is an enchanting slice of Provence in the Sierra Nevada. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. Readers praised the 45-room Rosewood CordeValle for its seclusion. “A hidden treasure,” said one reader, while another added, “We had wild deer grazing right outside our room.” All of this despite being just half an hour from San Jose on the 101. That’s a common trait among many of California’s top resort hotels: they give you the feeling of getting away from it all, while being relatively easy to get to — no small feat in a state of nearly 40 million people. Last year’s winner, Farmhouse Inn, located just up the road from some of Sonoma’s finest wineries, feels like a remote little forest kingdom, but it’s just 90 minutes from San Francisco. This year, the family-run boutique inn with a Michelin-starred restaurant claimed the No. 3 spot. In neighboring Napa Valley, three resorts ranked highly with our readers: Auberge du Soleil, in Rutherford; Calistoga Ranch, an Auberge Resort, in Calistoga; and Meadowood Napa Valley, in St. Helena. And in southern California, both the Ojai Valley Inn & Spa and Terranea are an easy drive from Los Angeles, making them great options for travelers wanting to tack a few days of relaxation onto a city trip. Read on to see the full list of top California retreats.
Many travelers’ first motivation for the long journey to Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific is to see the breathtaking natural landscapes. But it’s the region’s cities — many of them situated within these breathtaking landscapes — that make visitors consider canceling their return ticket. They’re warm, clean, culturally rich, full of friendly people, and home to increasingly intriguing dining scenes, thanks to the culinary renaissance that has swept this part of the world in recent years. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value. Since the World’s Best Awards were created, 22 years ago, Sydney has been the top city in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific 22 times in a row. It isn’t hard to understand why. “You cannot go wrong with a city that is surrounded by water on all sides,” one reader wrote. “The beaches are amazing, the people are so beautiful, the food is good, and public transit is spot-on.” In the spring of 2016, the influential Danish restaurant Noma set up a 10-week popup in Sydney, casting new light on the indigenous ingredients and food culture of New South Wales. A number of other new restaurants — including Automata, Bar Brosé, the Dolphin, and, in the space previously occupied by Noma, Cirrus — have further established Sydney as a global dining destination. Readers also acknowledged Melbourne, Sydney’s sibling city on Australia’s southeastern coast. As the host city of the 2017 World’s Best Restaurant Awards and home to World’s Best Restaurant perennial Attica, it’s got plenty of culinary cred of its own. But the remainder of the list went to cities in New Zealand — the intimate metropolises of Auckland and Wellington and the fun-loving adventure capital of Queenstown — a reflection of the little country’s continued allure for active travelers, lovers of unspoiled nature, and Middle-earth enthusiasts.
It’s no secret that readers adore cities in Italy and Spain, which have historically been well represented on this list, and remain so this year. But there’s a new country contending for European metropolitan greatness: Portugal. With both Lisbon and Porto ranked, it is the only other European nation with multiple winners. That’s a reflection of a surge in traveler interest in Portugal, highlighted by T+L’s selection of the country as its 2016 Destination of the Year. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value. Florence once again took top honors, as it has done in 10 out of the past 11 years. The city is by no means resting on its laurels, however, making the news multiple times throughout the year with moves to preserve identity while also embracing the future. These include new restrictions on fast-food restaurants and other retailers in the city’s historical center, efforts to fight congestion, and a plan to modernize the Uffizi. The top-ranked city from a country other than Italy or Spain was Budapest. Many readers suggested taking twilight cruises along the Danube to fully absorb the enchanting after-dark lighting of Parliament, the bridges, and the Buda hills. “The night lights of the city and bridges were breathtaking!” one wrote. “If you weren’t in love, you could fall in love very easily!” With new luxury accommodations like the Aria Hotel and the Ritz-Carlton, the city offers more and more places to stay in style. Hearteningly, despite all the adversity that Istanbul has faced, readers still see it as one of the best places in Europe to visit. The climate in Turkey might be uncertain, but a thriving young art scene, wonderful hotels, from the Four Seasons to Soho House, and a dramatic waterfront plan in the works, this jewel of the Bosporus should remain so for years to come.
Ted Turner's bucolic property in the southern Rocky Mountains, where the historic lodge Casa Grande just reopened after a four-year renovation, offers a pure, unfettered experience of the glorious outdoors.