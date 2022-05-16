Jess McHugh

Jess McHugh is a journalist, author, and researcher who has reported from North and South America, Europe, the Caribbean, and West Africa. She's written hundreds of stories, ranging from the fight to preserve world heritage in Palmyra, Syria, to the story of the first American dictionary. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Nation, The Paris Review, Time, New York Magazine, The New Republic, Fortune, Village Voice, International Business Times, CNN, Avidly (Los Angeles Review of Books), AFP Services, The Believer, Lapham's Quarterly, Teen Vogue, Business Insider, InStyle, Dame, Thrillist, Man Repeller, and Travel + Leisure, among others. She can be found between New York City and Paris.



* 8+ years of experience working as a writer and researcher

* Author of "Americanon" (Dutton, Penguin-Random House, 2021)

* Bilingual in French and English

* Former staff reporter at Time Inc. and International Business Times.

* Received a bachelor's degree in comparative literature from Yale University