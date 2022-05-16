Jess McHugh

Jess McHugh is a journalist, author, and researcher who has reported from North and South America, Europe, the Caribbean, and West Africa. She's written hundreds of stories, ranging from the fight to preserve world heritage in Palmyra, Syria, to the story of the first American dictionary. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Nation, The Paris Review, Time, New York Magazine, The New Republic, Fortune, Village Voice, International Business Times, CNN, Avidly (Los Angeles Review of Books), AFP Services, The Believer, Lapham's Quarterly, Teen Vogue, Business Insider, InStyle, Dame, Thrillist, Man Repeller, and Travel + Leisure, among others. She can be found between New York City and Paris.

* 8+ years of experience working as a writer and researcher
* Author of "Americanon" (Dutton, Penguin-Random House, 2021)
* Bilingual in French and English
* Former staff reporter at Time Inc. and International Business Times.
* Received a bachelor's degree in comparative literature from Yale University
15 Inspiring Places in the U.S. to Learn About Black History
Video
From Memphis to Boston, uncover important monuments, museums, and historical sites.
Advertisement
5 Coolest Ice Hotels in the World
Video
Book the coolest vacation ever at these ice hotels located in North America and Europe.
Basic French Words, Phrases, and Sayings Every Traveler Should Know
Article
These are the basic French words, phrases, and slang to know for your next trip to France.
How to Read a Map When Your GPS Fails You
Article
It's still a very useful skill to have.
What Time Does the Groundhog Come Out on Groundhog Day?
Article
Where — and when — to watch a live stream of Groundhog Day events on Saturday, February 2.
Here's What It Means If Your Plane Is Labeled ETOPS
Article
There's a real definition and there's a secret one used among pilots.
This Olympic Skier's Dad Biked 10,000 Miles to See Him Compete
Article
He had been riding since leaving Switzerland last February.
Advertisement
Despite Hurricanes, the Caribbean Welcomed a Record 30 Million Visitors Last Year
Article
Scientists Discovered a Lava Dome That Could Kill 100 Million People (Video)
Article
Don't worry, there's only a 1 percent chance it will erupt.
This Olympic Skier's Dad Biked 10,000 Miles to See Him Compete
Article
He had been riding since leaving Switzerland last February.
Despite Hurricanes, the Caribbean Welcomed a Record 30 Million Visitors Last Year
Article
Scientists Discovered a Lava Dome That Could Kill 100 Million People (Video)
Article
Don't worry, there's only a 1 percent chance it will erupt.
Trump's Budget Proposal Could Cost Travelers up to $2 Billion
Article
Some airports say that could be a good thing.
After Russian Plane Crash Killed 71, Authorities Search for Clues Among the Debris
Article
Both data recorders have been recovered.
Advertisement
Paris Rains Break a 50-year Record As Flooding Continues (Video)
Video
Some of the top tourist attractions are being affected.
Winter Storm Kalani Path: Snowy Weather Predicted in the Midwest
Article
Some areas could see up to 10 inches of snow.
GM's New Self-driving Car Has No Steering Wheel or Pedals
Article
The car is controlled via tablet.
Donald Trump's New York City Apartment Building Caught on Fire
Article
Minor injuries were reported after the fire department quickly contained the electrical blaze.
How to Get a Travel Waiver If You're Flying During Winter Storm Grayson
Article
Prepare now to avoid airport hassle later.
Why It's Freezing Outside Right Now and When It Will Stop
Article
Temperatures across the U.S. have been 20-30 degrees below average.
Delta Lost up to $50 Million in the Atlanta Power Outage — and It Wants Its Money Back
Article
Delta's CEO is not taking the losses without a fight.
Advertisement
Winter Solstice 2017: Why Astrologers Say You’ll Have a Bad Day on December 21
Article
Find out why astrologers say Saturn will cause the Winter Solstice 2017 to not only be the longest and darkest night of the year, but also the worst.
Allison Janney Shares Her Must-see Spots in Washington, D.C.
Article
“The West Wing” lives on.
The Airlines That Will Have New Baggage Bans in 2018 (Video)
Video
Find out if your favorite bag is affected.
TSA Is Testing Technology to Detect Bombs in Crowded Subways
Article
And it won't involve waiting in long lines.
Why You'll Likely Never Know How Much a Flight Actually Costs
Article
Keep enjoying those fun surprises at check-in.
Dubai's New Zip Line Soars Through the City's Skyscrapers
Article
Are you brave enough to try it?
Airlines Are Set to Make Even More Money Off Passengers in 2018
Article
The U.S. has some of the most profitable airlines in the world.
Load More
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com