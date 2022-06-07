Jeryl Brunner

Jeryl Brunner is a New York City-based writer who specializes in profiles of passionate people. Her publishing credits include O, the Oprah Magazine, Parade, The Wall Street Journal, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, and others. Jeryl is also the author of the book "My City, My New York: Famous New Yorkers Share Their Favorite Places," in which hundreds of notable New Yorkers, including Tina Fey, Anthony Malkin, Matthew Broderick, and Will Shortz, share their favorite locales and things to do. Her second book, "My City, My Los Angeles: Famous People Share Their Favorite Places," also features interviews with celebrities and public figures, from Jessica Chastain to Rob Lowe. When she's not interviewing people, she can often be found immersed in the worlds of theater and improv.



* Columnist at Parade.com and Forbes.com

* Received a J.D. in law from New York Law School

* Received a bachelor's degree from New York University