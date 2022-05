Jenny Hart

Jenny Hart is a freelance writer, magazine photo editor, and social media marketer. She contributes to several outlets, including Travel + Leisure, Thrillist, Vice, Forbes, and Travel Weekly, with a focus on travel, lifestyle, art, and food and beverage. She also offers copywriting, ghostwriting, and marketing services to various travel brands and blogs. After living and working for over a decade in New York City, she relocated to Mexico City in early 2021.



* 7+ years of experience as a freelance writer

* Received a bachelor's degree in print journalism from Hofstra University