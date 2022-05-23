Jenny Adams

Jenny is a full-time freelance writer and photographer, focused on food, cocktails, and entertaining personalities. In her two-decade-long career, she has been published in more than 50 magazines. Her work has taken her to Myanmar, Uganda, Bolivia, and extensively across her home region and favorite place, the American South. She currently resides in the French Quarter in New Orleans.

* Author of two books about the city of New Orleans
* Member of the New Orleans Photo Alliance
* Photographer represented by The Where Y'Art Gallery of New Orleans
* Received a bachelor's degree in corporate communications from the College of Charleston
