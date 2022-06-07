Jennifer V. Cole

Mississippi-born Jennifer V. Cole is a writer and editor who now calls Sicily home. Her work appears in Food & Wine, Garden & Gun, Eater, Fast Company, Coastal Living, Travel + Leisure, Esquire, Punch, Modern Farmer, and more. She was previously a deputy editor at Southern Living, where she worked for nearly a decade. After going freelance, Jennifer traveled around the world for two years before settling in Italy. She launched and was editor-at-large for Bake From Scratch, a luxury consumer publication dedicated to the world of bread, pastry, and confections. It was named the Hottest New Magazine by min in 2016, among 217 contenders. Jennifer began her journalism career at Time magazine and subsequently worked as an editor for Travel + Leisure.



* Co-author of "Chasing the Gator" (Little, Brown and Company) with chef Issac Toups, which was nominated for the 2019 IACP Julia Child First Book Award

* Guest edited the spring 2017 issue of Gravy, the James Beard Award-winning publication of the Southern Foodways Alliance

* Edited the "American South" Wildsam Field Guide

* Served on the James Beard Foundation's Restaurant & Chef Committee for nine years (2012-2021)

* Named an Arkansas Traveler by the Governor and Secretary of State of Arkansas

* Received a proclamation from the Tennessee legislature for her work in food and music

* Founding editor and producer of the Southern Living "Biscuits & Jam" video and concert music series

* Recognized by min, Folio, and the Society of American Travel Writers

* Received a bachelor's degree in economics, French, and German from Auburn University

* Speaks Italian, French, and German