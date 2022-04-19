Jennifer Prince

Jennifer Prince found a love for writing when she started journaling about her motherhood experiences. From there, she began writing for local magazines and started a wedding blog, which naturally led to covering travel, such as destination weddings and honeymoons. Although she still writes heavily in the wedding space, travel and new experiences bring her the most joy. She enjoys inspiring others to try new things and explore the world with open eyes — and believes it's never too late to start. Jennifer's travel bylines have appeared in Travel + Leisure, Southern Living, TripSavvy, National Geographic Traveler, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Matador Network, Wanderlust, and others. As a lifelong learner, she also frequently writes in the lifestyle space for Apartment Therapy. When she's not out exploring, she enjoys thrifting, plant parenting, and spending time with her three kids and their growing families.



* 15+ years of experience working as a writer and editor

* 12+ years of experience writing about destination weddings and honeymoons

* 4+ years of experience covering travel and lifestyle topics