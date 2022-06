Jennifer Flowers

Jennifer Flowers is an award-winning writer and editor covering sustainability, conservation, diversity and inclusion, travel, lifestyle, and the arts. Her writing has appeared in Bloomberg Businessweek, Condé Nast Traveler, The Wall Street Journal, Travel + Leisure, Architectural Digest, Afar, London's The Times, The Seattle Times, and more. Jennifer is currently a sustainability correspondent at Afar, where she previously held the role of deputy editor. Prior to that, she was an editor at Travel + Leisure, where she was an editorial lead for the annual World's Best Awards, oversaw the It List, developed food and wine features, launched a Best New Restaurants package, and represented T+L on Wake Up With Al, NY1, Yahoo! News, and CNN Airport Network, as well as at events such as the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival.



* 20+ years of experience at digital-first media companies, consumer magazines, and daily newspapers

* Recipient of a 2022 North American Travel Journalists Association (NATJA) bronze award for a Bloomberg Businessweek feature story on old-growth forests

* Received a bachelor's degree in art history and studio art from Santa Clara University

* Received a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University