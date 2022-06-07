Jennifer Chen

Jennifer Chen is a journalist from Shenzhen, China. She has lived in the U.S., Budapest, Copenhagen, and Zurich. Jennifer got her start as a reporter at Michigan's HOMTV 21, Focal Point, and Capital News Service, before working at CCTV News International in Washington, D.C. She has served as the U.S. bureau chief at SZMG in Washington, D.C. for nearly a decade.



* 10+ years of experience as a news anchor and journalist

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Michigan State University

* Completed television reporting courses in London, Dublin, Belfast, and Edinburgh