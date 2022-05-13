Jenna Scatena

Jenna Scatena is a journalist, author, and editor based in Istanbul and San Francisco. Before going freelance in 2014, she spent the first five years of her career as a staff writer and editor at San Francisco magazine, where she covered culture, tech, and travel. Today, she focuses her work on the intersection of culture and place, reporting from more than 19 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and North America. She is an international correspondent for Condé Nast Traveler and her articles have appeared in The Atlantic, BBC, San Francisco Chronicle, Afar, O the Oprah magazine, Travel + Leisure, Marie Claire, Vogue, Lonely Planet, Sunset, Self, and others. ​

* Essays anthologized in "The Best Women's Travel Writing" (Vol. 9 and Vol. 11) and Lonely Planet's "An Innocent Abroad"
* Won two Solas Travel Writing Awards
* Contributed to magazine projects that won National Magazine and Webby Awards
* Taught journalism workshops at UCLA, Stanford, and UC Berkeley through The Center for American Progress
* Served on faculty at The Book Passage Travel Writers Conference
* Guest speaker on radio and news shows and at conferences such as the Women's Travel Fest and the Global Wellness Summit
* Received a bachelor's degree in nonfiction writing from Ithaca College
12 Best San Francisco Hiking Trails for All Skill Levels
You don't have to travel far for a nature fix in this town.
The Perfect Three-Day Weekend in Sonoma
Travel + Leisure is exploring America one three-day weekend at a time. Here’s what to do on a short trip to Sonoma wine county.
The Perfect Three-Day Weekend in San Francisco
Travel + Leisure is exploring America one three-day weekend at a time. Here’s what to do on a short trip to the City by the Bay.
Seven Ways to do Valentine’s Day in San Francisco
Nothing says “romance” in San Francisco more than a deconstructed dinner or an epic pillow fight.
Five Ways to Recover from 2015 in San Francisco
After the parties, it’s all about the R&R.
The Seven Most Underrated Things to do in San Francisco
Our list of attractions that deserve more of your time in the City by the Bay.
Seven Seasonal Cocktails that Celebrate Fall in San Francisco
These alternatives go way beyond the pumpkin spice latte.
Five Perfect Ice Cream Spots for Savoring San Francisco’s Indian Summer
New Mint Plaza Restaurant Opens in San Francisco Today
New Mint Plaza Restaurant Opens in San Francisco Today
The Perfect Weekend in Downtown San Francisco
A Field Guide to San Francisco’s Coffee Culture
San Franciscans don’t just love their coffee; they obsess over it. Ever since third-wave coffee shops began replacing the city’s many Starbucks, people have devoted themselves to certain caffeine denominations. Here’s what you need to know for where to find your bean tribe in San Francisco.
Oakland Gets a Seaside BBQ Venue
New Paris Hotels Offer Different Draws
The City of Light is booming with new and rebuffed five-star hotels. Here’s what you’ll find at five of the best.
How to Transport 50 Priceless Works of Art from the SFMOMA to France
With SFMOMA’s American Icons exhibit on display in Aix-en-Provence, France, we spoke with curator Gary Garrels about the museum’s traveling works and expansion plans.
Napa Valley’s Festival del Sole is Back, and it is Glorious
The annual Napa Valley Festival del Sole is in its 10th year, and this summer’s program is full of can’t-miss events.
New Reasons to Visit Carmel Valley
Several iconic properties in Carmel, California's valley reveal major upgrades and re-openings this summer.
Relaxed Getaway in Mendocino
