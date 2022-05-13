Jenna Scatena

Jenna Scatena is a journalist, author, and editor based in Istanbul and San Francisco. Before going freelance in 2014, she spent the first five years of her career as a staff writer and editor at San Francisco magazine, where she covered culture, tech, and travel. Today, she focuses her work on the intersection of culture and place, reporting from more than 19 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and North America. She is an international correspondent for Condé Nast Traveler and her articles have appeared in The Atlantic, BBC, San Francisco Chronicle, Afar, O the Oprah magazine, Travel + Leisure, Marie Claire, Vogue, Lonely Planet, Sunset, Self, and others. ​



* Essays anthologized in "The Best Women's Travel Writing" (Vol. 9 and Vol. 11) and Lonely Planet's "An Innocent Abroad"

* Won two Solas Travel Writing Awards

* Contributed to magazine projects that won National Magazine and Webby Awards

* Taught journalism workshops at UCLA, Stanford, and UC Berkeley through The Center for American Progress

* Served on faculty at The Book Passage Travel Writers Conference

* Guest speaker on radio and news shows and at conferences such as the Women's Travel Fest and the Global Wellness Summit

* Received a bachelor's degree in nonfiction writing from Ithaca College