Jenna Blaha

Jenna Blaha is a writer and editor based in New York. She's currently a senior editor at Elle, where she oversees the magazine's technology and fashion coverage. Before that, Jenna was the tech and fashion editor at Marie Claire, where she wrote and edited the monthly Tech Trends page for the print publication, wrote articles for MarieClaire.com, and developed and managed initiatives, partnerships, panel discussions, and shoppable content.



* Received a bachelor's degree in English, women's studies, and social justice from the University of Wisconsin

* Received a master's degree in English, visual rhetoric, and fashion theory from Georgetown University

* Former resident of photojournalism and performance theory at Columbia University