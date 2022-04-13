Jen Murphy

Jen Murphy is a fitness enthusiast and outdoor lover who splits her time between Boulder, Colorado, and Maui, Hawaii. Her assignments are rooted in her passion for adventure and involve thrilling pursuits including heli-skiing in Alaska and kitesurfing in Madagascar. She's constantly seeking out unforgettable food experiences around the globe and looking to shine a spotlight on conservation-minded hotels and travel outfitters.

* 20+ years of experience as a columnist for The Wall Street Journal, where she pens the "What's Your Workout" fitness column
* Former staff editor at Food & Wine
* Author of "The Yoga (Man)ual"
* Editor of "Wildsam Field Guides: Hawaii" and "Wildsam Field Guides: New England"
* Former adjunct professor at New York University's journalism school
You Can Ride Waves With the World's Top-ranked Surfers at This Luxury Resort in Costa Rica — and I Gave It a Try
One travel writer's experience at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo's new SurfX program.
This Under-the-radar Colorado Ski Resort Has Some of the Best On-mountain Dining in America
With a new base village, boutique hotels, and Alps-inspired dining, Snowmass can finally hold its own against its glitzy neighbor Aspen.
This Chic Colorado Ski Resort Is Hiding a Serious Wild Side
You just need to know where to look.
How to Plan an Epic Ice-climbing Adventure in Ouray, Colorado
Mind over matter.
Experience the Slower Side of Maui on a Road Trip Through the Heart of the Island
Away from the beachfront resorts, Maui's inland—called the Upcountry—is often overlooked, but offers alluring boutiques, restaurants, and places to stay.
Bhutan's First-ever Wellness Retreat Includes Pottery Classes, Monastery Hikes, and Your Own Personal Guide
At Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary, travelers get a healthy dose of the country's legendary happiness.
