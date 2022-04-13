Jen Murphy

Jen Murphy is a fitness enthusiast and outdoor lover who splits her time between Boulder, Colorado, and Maui, Hawaii. Her assignments are rooted in her passion for adventure and involve thrilling pursuits including heli-skiing in Alaska and kitesurfing in Madagascar. She's constantly seeking out unforgettable food experiences around the globe and looking to shine a spotlight on conservation-minded hotels and travel outfitters.



* 20+ years of experience as a columnist for The Wall Street Journal, where she pens the "What's Your Workout" fitness column

* Former staff editor at Food & Wine

* Author of "The Yoga (Man)ual"

* Editor of "Wildsam Field Guides: Hawaii" and "Wildsam Field Guides: New England"

* Former adjunct professor at New York University's journalism school