Jeff Wise

Jeff Wise is a print, online, and television journalist. He was a contributing editor at Travel + Leisure from 1996 to 2014, primarily writing feature articles focused on adventure travel. He is currently an executive producer of the Showtime documentary feature Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee and has served as an on-camera aviation analyst on CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC. A lifelong science enthusiast, Jeff majored in evolutionary biology at Harvard. After graduating, he moved to Hong Kong for five years, where he wrote extensively about adventure travel in Southeast Asia, Russia, and the Middle East. After returning to the United States, he wrote Popular Mechanics' "I'll Try Anything" column, where he covered everything from scuba diving under Arctic ice to flying loops in a WWII fighter plane. Today, he lives outside New York City with his wife and their two sons. When he's not working, he can be found biking, running, kayaking, and flying small airplanes and gliders.



* Appeared in documentaries on PBS, the History Channel, and the National Geographic Channel

* Bylines in Businessweek, The New York Times, Nautilus, Vanity Fair, Men's Journal, Popular Mechanics, Psychology Today, and many others

* Author of "The Taking of MH370 and Extreme Fear: The Science of Your Mind in Danger" and the Kindle Singles "The Plane That Wasn't There: Why We Haven't Found MH370" (named the Best Kindle Single of 2015) and "Fatal Descent: Andreas Lubitz and the Crash of Germanwings 9525"

* Received a bachelor's degree in biology from Harvard University