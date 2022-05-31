Jeff Wise

Jeff Wise is a print, online, and television journalist. He was a contributing editor at Travel + Leisure from 1996 to 2014, primarily writing feature articles focused on adventure travel. He is currently an executive producer of the Showtime documentary feature Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee and has served as an on-camera aviation analyst on CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC. A lifelong science enthusiast, Jeff majored in evolutionary biology at Harvard. After graduating, he moved to Hong Kong for five years, where he wrote extensively about adventure travel in Southeast Asia, Russia, and the Middle East. After returning to the United States, he wrote Popular Mechanics' "I'll Try Anything" column, where he covered everything from scuba diving under Arctic ice to flying loops in a WWII fighter plane. Today, he lives outside New York City with his wife and their two sons. When he's not working, he can be found biking, running, kayaking, and flying small airplanes and gliders.

* Appeared in documentaries on PBS, the History Channel, and the National Geographic Channel
* Bylines in Businessweek, The New York Times, Nautilus, Vanity Fair, Men's Journal, Popular Mechanics, Psychology Today, and many others
* Author of "The Taking of MH370 and Extreme Fear: The Science of Your Mind in Danger" and the Kindle Singles "The Plane That Wasn't There: Why We Haven't Found MH370" (named the Best Kindle Single of 2015) and "Fatal Descent: Andreas Lubitz and the Crash of Germanwings 9525"
* Received a bachelor's degree in biology from Harvard University
Vail’s New Look
Article
Over the last four decades, this rough-and-tumble ski town has evolved into one of Colorado’s most polished resorts. Its next evolution will be the most ambitious yet. Jeff Wise reports.
Advertisement
Get Amazing Airplane Views: 7 Tips
Article
See the world at 30,000 feet.
2002 T+L 100 Great Escapes: Outdoors
Article
Special Report: Assessing the Risks of Travel
Article
How do we determine whether it's safe to travel?Knowledge equals comfort, say the experts.
Travel Technology’s Downside
Article
Technology has made losing your way a thing of the past. But do we really know where we are?
For the Adventure Traveler on Your List: Extreme Fear
Article
The FAA's Computers Are On The Fritz. Should I Worry?
Article
Advertisement
America's Best Small Ski Towns
Gallery
The main draw of ski towns is, of course, the skiing. But let’s not kid ourselves: the slopes aren’t all that matter. Part of what makes a ski vacation wonderful—especially for city dwellers—is the experience of staying in a mountain community, away from the hustle and glitz of urban life. Some of the best-known ski towns in America have come to resemble mountain metropolises in recent years—with towering luxury hotels, glittering boutiques, and celebrity-chef restaurants. And while plenty of visitors love this, others may wish for something a little more low-key. Happily, for them, there are still a handful of small, lesser-known slope-side havens. Scattered across the country’s most breathtaking mountain ranges—like the Sierra Nevada, the Tetons, the Green Mountains, and the Cascades—a few small, laid-back ski towns still exist. Some are just a stone’s throw from big, ritzy resorts, like the former logging town of Truckee, California (15 minutes from Squaw Valley, near Lake Tahoe); and the tiny hamlets of Victor, Driggs, and Tetonia, Idaho (25 miles across the Wyoming border from Jackson Hole). Others—like Bend, Oregon, and Crested Butte, Colorado—are off in the relative hinterlands, far from the Bogner-clad crowds. Related: Best Affordable Ski Resorts What just about all these communities share is a sense of small-town rugged individualism. The twin Vermont villages of Waitsfield and Warren—adjacent to one of the East Coast’s greatest, hairiest old-school ski mountains, Mad River Glen—are filled with organic bakeries and artisans’ studios, and the countercultural locals who frequent them; in rough-hewn Truckee, diners and restaurants feed lumberjack appetites with dishes like the “Big Assed Pork Platter.” In Crested Butte (known for its steep, challenging Elk Mountains terrain), a designation as a national Historic District along with a proud tradition of locally owned businesses means there’s not a single McDonald’s or Starbucks to be found. What there is, instead, is character. In the words of Craig Maestro, who owns Crested Butte’s most popular breakfast spot, Izzy’s, “Uniqueness counts here.” Jeff Wise is a T+L contributing editor. Stacey Brugeman is a writer based in Denver.
The Constant Traveler
Article
A growing tribe of devoted leisure travelers are circling the globe more or less nonstop, with only brief layovers at home between trips. What exactly, wonders Jeff Wise, are these 'perpetual wanderers' looking for?
The FAA's Computers Are On The Fritz. Should I Worry?
Article
America's Best Small Ski Towns
Gallery
The main draw of ski towns is, of course, the skiing. But let’s not kid ourselves: the slopes aren’t all that matter. Part of what makes a ski vacation wonderful—especially for city dwellers—is the experience of staying in a mountain community, away from the hustle and glitz of urban life. Some of the best-known ski towns in America have come to resemble mountain metropolises in recent years—with towering luxury hotels, glittering boutiques, and celebrity-chef restaurants. And while plenty of visitors love this, others may wish for something a little more low-key. Happily, for them, there are still a handful of small, lesser-known slope-side havens. Scattered across the country’s most breathtaking mountain ranges—like the Sierra Nevada, the Tetons, the Green Mountains, and the Cascades—a few small, laid-back ski towns still exist. Some are just a stone’s throw from big, ritzy resorts, like the former logging town of Truckee, California (15 minutes from Squaw Valley, near Lake Tahoe); and the tiny hamlets of Victor, Driggs, and Tetonia, Idaho (25 miles across the Wyoming border from Jackson Hole). Others—like Bend, Oregon, and Crested Butte, Colorado—are off in the relative hinterlands, far from the Bogner-clad crowds. Related: Best Affordable Ski Resorts What just about all these communities share is a sense of small-town rugged individualism. The twin Vermont villages of Waitsfield and Warren—adjacent to one of the East Coast’s greatest, hairiest old-school ski mountains, Mad River Glen—are filled with organic bakeries and artisans’ studios, and the countercultural locals who frequent them; in rough-hewn Truckee, diners and restaurants feed lumberjack appetites with dishes like the “Big Assed Pork Platter.” In Crested Butte (known for its steep, challenging Elk Mountains terrain), a designation as a national Historic District along with a proud tradition of locally owned businesses means there’s not a single McDonald’s or Starbucks to be found. What there is, instead, is character. In the words of Craig Maestro, who owns Crested Butte’s most popular breakfast spot, Izzy’s, “Uniqueness counts here.” Jeff Wise is a T+L contributing editor. Stacey Brugeman is a writer based in Denver.
The Constant Traveler
Article
A growing tribe of devoted leisure travelers are circling the globe more or less nonstop, with only brief layovers at home between trips. What exactly, wonders Jeff Wise, are these 'perpetual wanderers' looking for?
Making the Journey
Article
From Chile to Bhutan, hotels are no longer just places to stay—they're taking over every aspect of your travel experience. Jeff Wise reports
Plug in and Go
Article
Now you can rent an electric car—but how is the ride?
Advertisement
Airport 2000: Terminal Improvement
Article
The airport of the future will be beautiful, easy to use, a destination in itself. In New York and Hong Kong, the airport of the future has arrived
Affordable America: From Books to Brokers
Article
Yes, you can afford to go
Starting Your Own Country
Article
That's precisely the appeal of creating your own private nation. But as a long line of would-be potentates have discovered, it's not as easy as all that
Macao Moves Over: China's Choice
Article
Forty miles west of Hong Kong, this enclave has been an outpost of Europe for half a millennium. This month it becomes part of China
Spies Like Us
Article
Your mission?Get tough. Do you choose to accept it?Countless Americans do. The latest craze: Following in the footsteps of a few good men. Jeff Wise reports for duty
Jungle Survival in the Philippines
Article
A night in the jungle, with nothing but a canteen, a knife, and a sleeping bag?No problem. Jeff Wise signs up for jungle survival school in the Philippines
Four Caribbean Islands to Watch
Article
Advertisement
Adventure Travel to the North Pole and Bottom of the Atlantic
Article
To a new breed of thrill-seekers, travel means venturing to the edges of the earth—and beyond
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Interstate
Article
Vietnam's highway through hell
Ski for All in British Columbia
Article
Once the exclusive terrain of serious ski junkies, the legendary champagne snow of British Columbia's Rockies can now be yours
Trips for Stormy Weather
Article
And that's just how you'll want it to be when you visit these famously stormy places
Leave Winter Behind
Article
Sunny skies and an open road are our prescription for cabin fever this season. Here are five great warm-weather drives to get your motor running.
A Guide to Flying Etiquette
Article
It's a jungle up there. Delays, overcrowding, and armrest jostling have made the polite traveler seem like an endangered species. Here, a code of in-flight conduct
Greenland's Warming Temperatures
Article
A vast expanse of ice fringed with settlements, Greenland is a lure for adventure travelers—and at the heart of our global warming fears.
Load More
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com