Jeff Ficker

Scottsdale shouldn’t be explored as a succession of tourist sites—rather as a collection of experiences, from a sunrise hike up Camelback Mountain to poolside margaritas at a spa. I’m the author of the guidebook Moon Phoenix, Scottsdale & Sedona and a former editor of The Ritz-Carlton Magazine. I have contributed to Sunset, Desert Living, and NPR, and taught at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. My favorite spot in Scottsdale: Frank Lloyd Wright’s winter home, Taliesin West, the perfect synthesis of architecture and the desert.