Eating well should never come at the expense of others — or our planet. These Global Vision Awards honorees are pushing food systems forward.
Advertisement
These Travel Companies Are Setting a New Standard in Responsible Tourism: Global Vision Awards 2022
Article
The Global Vision Awards honorees in this category demonstrate a clear vision for how the travel and hospitality industry can become more sustainable and benefit underrepresented or underemployed communities around the world.
5 Brands and Organizations Pushing for a More Responsible, Sustainable Retail Industry: Global Vision Awards 2022
Article
Travelers can turn to these Global Vision Awards honorees to source more sustainable, responsibly made products.
The Global Vision Awards honorees in the hotel and hospitality space are making a positive impact on their communities and the travel industry at large.
3 Travel Experiences Centered Around Wildlife Rehabilitation and Rescue: Global Vision Awards 2022
Article
From New York to Saskatchewan to the rivers of Mongolia, these Global Vision Awards honorees are protecting our fellow creatures — and re-envisioning how we relate to them.
French Polynesia Is Known for Its Stunning Beaches and Resorts — but a Younger Generation Is Working to Highlight Its Rich Traditions
Article
In French Polynesia, a creative cohort of artists, chefs, farmers, and storytellers are reaffirming the islands' heritage.
7 People Making Sustainability and Social Justice a Priority in Science, Wine, Tourism, and Beyond
Article
These Global Vision Awards honorees are digging deep in their respective fields, asking us to be more thoughtful about the places we travel, the things we consume, and the ways we inhabit the world.
Advertisement
These Global Vision Awards honorees want to change our choices in the kitchen.
Community ranger Ruth Sikeita (27), from Olaisiti conducts a daily widlife patrol at the Olgulului Ololarashi Group Ranch in Kenya
The Global Vision Awards honorees in this category are working hand-in-hand with their local communities to develop practical, impactful conservation programs and sustainable tourism initiatives.