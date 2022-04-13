Jeff Chu

Jeff Chu is an editor-at-large at Travel + Leisure. He began his journalism career as a London-based writer for Time magazine, covering politics, society, and culture across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He subsequently became a staff writer for Time in New York and then an editor at Fast Company. His writing has also appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal. He is the author of "Does Jesus Really Love Me?" and co-author, with the late Rachel Held Evans, of the New York Times best-seller "Wholehearted Faith."