Jean Chen Smith

Jean Chen Smith is a writer who is passionate about health, style, and luxury travel. She loves sharing experiences with readers — whether it be about food, glamping, or traveling with pets. Jean has contributed to many publications such as USA Today, Commercial Appeal, Cincinnati Enquirer, Florida Today, 1889 Magazine, and many more. As much as she loves writing, she is also a fitness enthusiast who runs every day and does pilates religiously. She has traveled extensively, but her favorite place to visit is Hawaii for the sunshine and hiking.



* 7+ years of freelance writing experience

* 20+ years of experience working in the fashion industry in New York City and traveling for work

* Received a bachelor's in journalism and communications from Rutgers University

* Pilates studio owner and instructor